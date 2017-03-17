Lyndzee McConathy takes over Airline job

Former Northwestern State guard Lyndzee (Greene) McConathy, who was the hade coach at Lakeside in Sibley for a year, has accepted the head girls’ basketball coaching position at Airline High School, according to athletic director Ronnie Coker.

“I am very honored that Airline has chosen me to represent their girls basketball program,” McConathy told The Times. “I am excited about this opportunity and cannot wait to unveil the vision that we have for Lady Viking basketball.”

McConathy was a three-time LHSAA Class 2A All-State guard for her father, Chris Greene, at South Beauregard and is married to former NSU guard Logan McConathy, whose father, Mike, is the Demons head coach.

“So basketball is in our blood,” Lyndzee McConathy said in an earlier interview.. “I came from a 2A school so I understand the competition in that realm.”

McConathy replaces David Duhon who retired after 23 years at the school.

After coaching track for one season at Bossier High, McConathy moved to Benton as the home economics teacher and girls’ cross country coach, while assisting Ward in basketball for three seasons. She took her first head coaching job at Lakeside and directored the Lady Warriors to their first playoff game in five seasons.

“I have always dreamed of being a head coach. Even as a player, I would stay up late and watch game film and break it down with my dad,” McConathy said. “We now do situations and scenarios on pen and paper. We will FaceTime or even do it through text sometimes. He’s made me into the coach that I am today.”

A work-horse guard for the Lady Demons, who played in 121 games from 2006 to 2010, McConathy says she is a fundamental coach.

“If a player knows the fundamentals of the game, they already will be better than half of their opponents,” she said. “Offense draws the crowds, rebounds win games, but defense wins championships.

“I am a life coach. I truly want girls to reach their full potential in life and I teach them about it through sport.”

Logan McConathy played at NSU during the same time as his wife and they met on the basketball court. He is a State Farm Insurance agent in Minden.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6

