Lynx at Tigers highlights Thursday's AA girls slate

Four teams will punch their tickets to state, whilst another four will extend their seasons by at least another game tonight in Class AA.

Let’s take a quick look at some of tonight’s AA girls postseason matchups.

MATCHUP TO WATCH



District 2AA championship

This one should be a doozy.

No. 1 Harrisburg and No. 2 Brandon Valley split their regular-season series with the Lynx dealing the Tigers their only loss in the season opener (65-57 OT), before Harrisburg was able to exact its revenge at home on Jan. 7 with a 65-56 triumph.

The unanimous No. 1 in Class AA, the Tigers picked up big performances from Jeniah Ugofsky and Sami Slaughter in their two meetings with the Lynx. Ugofsky racked up 30 points over two games, while Slaughter notched the double-double in game two after scoring 11 in game one.

In their most recent outing, a 65-56 win over Washington to open district play, Slaughter accounted for 16 points and four blocks, while Ugofsky notched 12 points, 10 boards.

Brandon Valley is not without its stars.

Trinity Law posted a pair of solid performances against the Tigers, accumulating 46 points over the two games.

Law (12), along with Elsie Zajicek (12), Danica Kocer (14) and Krista Bickley (13), helped lead the Lynx to a 66-45 rout of Lincoln in Tuesday’s district semifinal.

The Lynx (17-3) arrive having won 11 of their last 12, with that lone loss coming in double-overtime to defending state champ Aberdeen Central on Feb. 11.

Harrisburg (19-1), of course, has won 19 straight.

Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. at Harrisburg.

It’s worth noting that this may not be the last meeting between the two sides, as whoever loses could still clinch a spot in the state tournament through regions.

SNEAKY GOOD



District 4AA championship

Tonight’s district championship will be the third meeting in less than a month between No. 1 Rapid City Central and No. 2 Rapid City Stevens.

Not unlike the Harrisburg-Brandon Valley series, the Cobblers and Raiders split their regular season series.

Rapid City Stevens (13-6) came away with a 61-56 win on Feb. 2, but Rapid City Central (14-6) managed to extend its win streak to five games with a 53-45 win in the season finale.

The Raiders, who beat Sturgis Brown to advance to the district final, lost four of their final five regular-season games.

ODDS-AND-ENDS



• Lincoln, one of the hottest teams down the stretch, will look to extend its season at least one more game tonight against Washington in the 2AA third-place game. The Patriots swept their regular-season series, capturing game one 58-49, and game two 71-53.

• Aberdeen Central should have no problems advancing to the state tournament tonight against Pierre. Sure, the Govs put scares into Harrisburg and Brandon Valley late in the season before beating Huron, but they’ve lost their two games against ABC by a combined score of 132-108.

• Don’t sleep on the Rough Riders, who have won nine in-a-row, including a 42-36 triumph over their opponent in tonight’s District 1AA final, Sioux Falls O’Gorman.

District 1AA

DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Roosevelt vs. No. 2 O’Gorman, 7 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

No. 3 Brookings vs. No. 4 Watertown, 7 p.m.

District 2AA

DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Harrisburg vs. No. 2 Brandon Valley, 7 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

No. 3 Lincoln vs. No. 4 Washington, 7 p.m.

District 3AA

DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Aberdeen Central vs. No. 2 Pierre, 7 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

No. 3 Huron vs. No. 4 Mitchell, 6 p.m.

District 4AA

DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Rapid City Central vs. No. 2 Rapid City Stevens, 7 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

No. 3 Sturgis Brown vs. No. 4 Douglas, 6 p.m.