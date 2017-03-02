Mack Beggs: 'I’m not wrestling on a girls team to wrestle girls, I’m doing it because I’m not allowed to wrestle boys'

Mack Beggs is still getting used to the spotlight.

“I’m just a wrestler, not a celebrity,” he tells USA TODAY Sports.

Beggs, a 17-year old transgender boy who attends Euless Trinity High School outside of Dallas, was thrust into the national spotlight after winning the girls state title this past weekend, capping a 57-0 season in the 110-pound weight class.

Before the state meet, several wrestlers forfeited against him in response to a lawsuit that was filed against the University Interscholastic League, urging Texas’ high school sports governing body to suspend Beggs and claiming his medically-prescribed steroid use — which facilitates his transition of sexes — put female athletes in “imminent threat to bodily harm.”

But neither the boos nor cheers Beggs received following his victory resonated. He’s used to blocking out the noise.

“Four years ago, I was in a really bad place because I wasn’t myself,” Beggs says of experiencing gender dysphoria when he went by his birth name of Mackenzie and spent time in a mental health hospital. “I told myself I don’t ever want to feel that way again and then started to transition (to male).

“So when I hear people who don’t understand, who have hatred, I don’t let it get to me because you can’t give up when people say you can’t do something or be who you want to be. If you let it control you, you’ll never go anywhere in life. Other people can’t feel what you feel. My message to transgender kids, to anyone who is struggling, is to ‘do you.’ ”

Yet following that advice has become tougher.

Beggs’ story comes at a crucial time for transgender rights. Last week, the Trump administration announced an end to federal protections that allowed transgender students to use facilities based on their gender identity, thus leaving states and school districts to determine their policies.

“It’s ridiculous and dangerous,” Beggs says, adding that he fears the change will lead to bullying. “Trump is leaving so many variables out. Who is going to protect these kids in school who have to watch their back every single day?”

The UIL and Texas Education Code prevent steroid use, but the code has a “safe harbor” provision that allows a student to use steroids if they are issued for a valid medical purpose. James Baudhuin, the attorney suing the UIL over Beggs’ participation in the girls’ division, has a daughter who was friends with and wrestled against Beggs.

Beggs says his medical records were submitted before the season and he was approved to compete. He adds that he would prefer to compete in boy’s wrestling but state policy calls for students to wrestle against the gender listed on their birth certificate.

“I’m not wrestling on a girl’s team to wrestle girls, I’m doing it because I’m not allowed to wrestle boys,” Beggs says. “I’m not out here to cheat. I worked my tail off and it finally paid off. People hear testosterone and think it’s the same as what a body builder uses. I’m using very minimal (dosage) because it’s what has been medically prescribed. If a male has testicular cancer and needs testosterone, are they going to try to ban him too?”

Beggs tries to rise above the controversy and the celebrity status that has come with it.

“After I won (state) … I just thought of how I love wrestling and how I love my teammates because I wouldn’t be here without them,” Beggs says. “They were a huge part of me keeping my sanity. They’ve seen my transition, what I’ve been through. They’ve been nothing but love. I just wish others could do that, too.”

