Mack Beggs will get wish, wrestle against boys in USA Wrestling spring and summer meets

After being forced to wrestle against girls, Mack Beggs will finally get a chance to compete against the gender with which he identifies starting this spring … just not in contests sanctioned by Texas’ University Interscholastic League.

Beggs, a transgender wrestler for Euless Trinity, self-identifies as a boy but has not completed his transition. He continues to take testosterone treatment, but his threshold for the hormone never crossed a level that would have made him ineligible to compete against girls. When combined with a rule that requires student athletes to compete against the gender on their birth certificate, Beggs was left with no choice but to wrestle against female competitors.

"I'm not wrestling on a girls team to wrestle girls, I'm doing it because I'm not allowed to wrestle boys"

Now, as reported by the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Florek, Beggs will be allowed to compete against his chosen sex during USA Wrestling competition thanks to a new policy which has been enacted by USA Wrestling that require transgender teenagers who have undergone puberty and are transitioning from female to male and self-identify as male to wrestling against fellow male competitors.

According to Beggs’ grandmother, Nancy Beggs, USA Wrestling called the family and worked with them on the new policy, which is the first transgender policy for the organization.

As noted by the Morning News, Beggs will be forced to return to wrestling girls in state competition unless UIL passes a rule change at the governing body’s next meeting in June. Based on the results from USA Wrestling, and the support Beggs’ plight received from fellow wrestlers and parents in Texas itself, UIL might be wise to follow the lead of USA Wrestling.

“We didn’t call them, they called us and said, ‘We need to make sure Mack is compliant. Having watched everything we realize how important this is to Mack,'” Nancy Beggs told the Morning News about the family’s interactions with USA Wrestling.