Indiana freshman softball pitcher throws most perfect perfect game

An Indiana softball pitcher had the most perfect of perfect games — 18 up and 18 down, all by strikeout.

Macy Montgomery from Bellmont (Decatur, Ind.) accomplished the feat in a 10-0 victory against DeKalb that was shortened to six innings by the mercy rule.

Congrats to @montgomery_macy for pitching a PERFECT game! 6 innings, 18 Strikeouts! Making Magic Gold proud! pic.twitter.com/0XWKXbuoW9 — IN Magic Gold-Rudd (@INMagicGoldSB) May 11, 2017

“During the game I did have that thought in the back of my mind, but I wasn’t too concerned about it because I knew if they did hit the ball my defense would make the plays like they always do,” Montgomery said about potentially striking out every batter.

“A few of my pitches were working really well last night. My changeup and rise ball were my go-to pitches, and (catcher) Tori (Miller) did a great job realizing what was working and calling pitches, as she always does.”

Montgomery, a freshman, moved to 9-1 on the season with 128 strikeouts, three walks and an ERA of 0.23.

Montgomery also drove in two runs and scored twice in the win for Bellmont (13-1).

But she deflected the attention to her teammates.

“Without our offense and scoring 10 runs like we did, winning that game wouldn’t have been possible,” she said. “They deserve just as much credit as I do for that win.”