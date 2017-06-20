Madison claims Virginia 6A softball title on walk-off HR that smashed off the scoreboard

A Virginia state title softball game was decided by a scene out of a movie, as Madison slugger Emily Klingaman drove a bottom-of-the-seventh, two-out home run deep over the right center field fence … and off the scoreboard.

Klingaman’s shot, which you can see above, gave Madison a 3-1 victory against Osbourn Park and the Class 6A title in the process. Perhaps most notably, her bomb was so strong that it literally ricocheted off the scoreboard at Westfield High and bounced back, though not far enough to offer any solace to the Osbourn Park players who already were coming to grips with the fact that their season was over.

“There were a lot of hits in that game that seemed like home runs off the bat that ended up staying in, so I didn’t want to get too excited,” Klingaman told the Washington Post of her game-winning bomb. “I actually missed third and I had to go back and touch it. Running into my teammates’ arms is the best feeling.”

Doing so while earning the game ball from a state title triumph, one which bounced directly off a deep scoreboard, that’s truly something else.