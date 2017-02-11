Madison Hull leads Western Mennonite over Kennedy

Madison Hull hit a game-tying 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation, then scored nine more points in overtime to lead No. 2 Western Mennonite to a thrilling 54-50 victory Friday over No. 3 Kennedy before a packed gym at Western Mennonite High School.

Hull, a 5-foot-8 senior guard, finished with 35 points in the regular season finale for the Tri-River Conference powers. Her game-tying top of the key 3-pointer was from 30 feet.

It was a sterling performance from Hull on “Senior Night.”

“I honestly love the pressure,” Hull said.

She seemed oblivious to it. Hull scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, leading the Pioneers (18-7, 8-4 Tri-River) back from a 39-31 deficit to open the fourth quarter.

Western Mennonite, which won the Class 2A state championship in 2015, will be the No. 2 seed in the league tournament next week. Defending state champion Kennedy (14-9, 10-2) hosts the league championship game Feb. 18.

Western Mennonite didn’t take its first lead Friday until Hull’s jumper with 1:02 left in regulation put the Pioneers on top 42-41.

Junior forward Molly Jaeger put Kennedy back in front with an inside basket, and the Trojans extended their lead to 44-41 on two free throws by sophomore forward Kalyssa Kleinshmit with 15 seconds remaining.

That set the stage for Hull’s dramatic 3-pointer.

Sophomore guard Annika Hess joined Hull in double figures with 12 points. Jaeger and Kleinschmit scored 11 points apiece for Kennedy.

It was the second overtime game of the season between Western Mennonite and Kennedy. The Trojans prevailed at home in the first matchup 70-63 on Jan. 20.

