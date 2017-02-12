Menu
Gymnastics

Madison's Giles, RCS' Huneke grab top honors at state meet

Madison's Jenni Giles spins off the vault Friday at the Class A State Gymnastics Meet at the Golden Eagles Arena.

Two days of competition came to and end, with two gymnasts left standing atop the podium.

Senior Jenni Giles of Madison won her third-straight Class A all-around title with a total score of 36.875, while Rapid City Stevens senior Jordyn Huneke posted a 38.475 to take home her first all-around title.

“I think (the all-around) title was up for grabs,” Huneke said. “I thought vault was going to be the key. After (Friday), I knew what adjustments I needed to make, and if I wasn’t able to hit I probably wouldn’t have done as well as I did (Saturday). I’m just really happy at how the day went for me.”

Getting off to a solid start from a scoring perspective can propel a competitor through the meet. The one apparatus most gymnasts would prefer not to begin with is the beam.

Huneke chose to change the way she approached her opening event from a mental standpoint.

Class AA all around champion Jordyn Huneke of Rapid City Stevens. Huneke finished with a total score of 38.475.

“I don’t have any (preference) to what I begin with. I just don’t like to start with beam,” Huneke said. “Not many girls do. I just looked at it as ‘ok, I have it first, and I can get it out of the way.’ I think that helped with my overall performance.”

Aberdeen Central junior Aspyn Lundquist, competing in her first-ever all-around event, would finish in a tie for 13th place with a total score of 34.500.

“I’m just very proud of myself,” Lundquist said. “I got to start with vault, which is what I was hoping for. I tried not to put too much pressure on myself, and didn’t look at it like ‘if I don’t do well on it I’ll have a bad day.’ I think I could have done better on (vault and beam) but floor and bars went well for me, so I kinda exceeded my expectations a little.”

Giles, who helped Madison to the overall team title Friday, did feel a little extra pressure coming into the individual meet.

“I knew there wasn’t much room for making mistakes and that I had to perform at a very high level,” Giles said. “I just had to keep my head in it. I think there was a target on my back after winning (team) and two-straight (individual) titles, but I was able to get through it. I knew it was going to be close all the way, and it was. Overall, it was just a lot of fun, and I’m very proud of being a part of (Madison) program.”

Top 8 all-around performers in Class AA

Class A All Tournament Team

Class A all around champion Jenni Giles of Madison.

Class AA All-Tournament team

Top 8 finishers on floor exercise.

Class AA vault gold medalist Myah Morris of Watertown. Morris scored a 9.725 in the event.

Top three medalists in Class AA on bars. From left: Watertown's Myah Morris (3rd), Rapid City Stevens' Jordyn Huneke (1st) and Yankton's Payton Steffensen (2nd).

