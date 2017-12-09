Magical TD sparks No. 3 Allen's Texas quarterfinal blowout of traditional power Euless Trinity

Allen defeats Euless Trinity 41-20. photos by @woahsaraa pic.twitter.com/mjkDikuwS2 — Texas HS Football (@texashsfootball) December 9, 2017

If anyone needed any convincing that No. 3 Allen is for real, Saturday’s victory against Dallas-metroplex rival Euless Trinity served as a stirring wakeup call.

The Eagles, undefeated at 14-0 with two potential games remaining, demolished the Trinity Trojans, 41-20 with a dominant second half that put Euless upset ambition on the far burner.

It wasn’t always such an afterthought. The game was still tight at 14-13 when Allen scored on one of the more remarkable plays of the season on the final play of the first half, as you see below.

With fewer than 10 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Allen quarterback Grant Tisdale rolled right but was pushed out of the pocket and back to the left. Just as he seemed sure to be dropped for a demoralizing sack to end the half, Tisdale lofted a desperation pitch up the flank to wide receiver Andrew Magee.

You can catch a second look of the play from a different angle below:

The play gifted the Eagles a 21-13 lead, but it wasn’t without controversy. At least one photographer working the game posted a photo of Tisdale just before the ball left his left hand which appeared to show both of his knees being down. There is no instant replay or challenges in Texas high school football, and the touchdown stood.

The score clearly seemed to lift Allen, as the Eagles almost immediately built on their lead in the second half. Allen scored 10 points out of the gate in the third quarter while stiffening on defense to shutdown Trinity.

The Trojans would add another touchdown in the fourth quarter, but that was countered by a touchdown and a field goal from Eagle which gave the game it’s final scoreline.

Allen advances to face either Hendrickson or Cedar Ridge, both from suburban Austin, in the state semifinals. Based on their response to a serious test from Trinity, it would be considered a stunner if either of those teams kept the game close.