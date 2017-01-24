Magnet ties Byrd; Levermann must wait​

Caddo Magnet stalled the quest of Byrd soccer coach Lisa Levermann’s for her 400th career win Monday night battling the Lady Jackets to a 1-1 tie at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Byrd (13-2-3), the state’s No. 2 team in the LHSAA Power Ratings, had plenty of chances to win the game with more than a half-dozen shots on goal in the second half, but Magnet keeper Maggie Boston kept them at bay.

The Lady Mustangs made the most of their limited chances, getting their only goal on a breakaway by junior Lily Kamberov about 18 minutes into the second half.

”I was able to get past the last defender, then I kicked it behind their goalkeeper, Maddie (Talbot),” Kamberov said. “It definitely felt great to get this tie, especially after they beat us 3-0 last year.”

Kamberov’s goal looked like it would hold up as the game-winner as the Byrd shots kept narrowly missing. But with just two minutes remaining in the contest, the Jackets’ Summer Netterville slammed a ball off the right bar and it ricocheted to senior Catherine Humphrey, who pounded it into the net to knot the game.

“I saw it come off and we talk about reacting quickly in tight situations,” Humphrey said. “It was just one touch and it went in.”

Humphrey said ending in a tie wasn’t what the Lady Jackets were looking for.

“It was very frustrating, because Magnet has been our rival for a long time. And we feel like we pretty much dominated the game,” Humphrey said.

Meanwhile, the Lady Mustangs were celebrating the tie.

“They are No. 2 in the state and we’re like No. 17, so this should move us up with some big power points,” Kamberov said. “It was like a win as far as we were concerned.”

Levermann is now on hold at 399-158-32 overall heading into Tuesday’s game against Southwood.

