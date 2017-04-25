Maine baseball pitcher returns to mound three years after losing finger in saw accident

A pitcher in Northern Maine made a triumphant return to the mound three years after suffering a gruesome injury that was expected to end his career.

Mattanawcook Academy pitcher Cameron Fournier made his competitive return to baseball on April 10, three years after he severed his ring finger and injured his pinky finger and thumb in a horrific table saw accident in a woodworking class.

Fournier eventually underwent two separate surgeries, first to reattach his ring finger and then to ease tension on his ring and pinky finger, allowing him the flexibility to pitch again.

“It felt pretty awesome to be able to just slip that glove on nice and easy,” Fournier told the Bangor Daily News. “It felt pretty good to have that feeling again.

“After my second surgery I told myself I was going to play my senior year. It was my last year, so no matter how much pain I go through I was going to play.”

In his return to the mound, Fournier struck out the side against Bucksport, providing a perfect response to the teen’s previous concerns that he might never play his favorite sport again, both for the senior and his teammates.

“It’s a big thing for our team personally having him back and it’s big for him because he’s always loved baseball,” MA senior Carter Ward told the Daily News. “He played basketball and golf but baseball was always his sport.

“To see him come from back from an injury like that and pitch like he’s been pitching is a testament to how hard he’s worked to get back here, and it makes me proud to be his friend and teammate.”