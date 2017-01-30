Maine cheerleading coach accused of inappropriate contact with student

STANDISH, Maine — A cheerleading coach at Bonny Eagle High School was arrested Friday, accused of having inappropriate contact with a high school student.

Following a report of the incident, 21-year-old Nicholas Perry was taken into custody by law enforcement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Perry is charged with Class C gross sexual assault and Class D unlawful sexual contact.

An investigation revealed that the incident did not occur during a school function or on school grounds.

Perry was taken to Cumberland County Jail and bail was set at $5,000.