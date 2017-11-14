Major shuffle in top 10 of Super 25 girls fall soccer rankings

Though the top four teams remained the same, the bottom half of the top 10 saw a major shakeup in the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings.

Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) remained the No. 1 team, again followed by Jesuit (Portland, Ore.), Penn (Mishakawa, Ind.), and Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.).

Spencerport (N.Y.) moved up a spot to No. 5, while Manchester Central (N.H.) jumped 14 spots to No. 6. Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) moved up seven spots to No. 7, then Loveland (Ohio), which jumped five spots.

Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) comes in at No. 9, then the rankings’ biggest mover, Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.), which rose 15 spots to No. 10.

Baldwinsville (N.Y.), one of eight newcomers, comes in at No. 11.