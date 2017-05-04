Four-star tight end Malcolm Epps picking up basketball offers too

Malcolm Epps is ranked as the No. 7 tight end in the Class of 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Epps also averaged 14.9 points and 9.4 rebounds this winter for the Dekaney (Houston) basketball team, making him an intriguing two-sport prospect.

Epps, a former Alabama football commit, announced a top 10 for football in mid-April of Texas, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Rice, Texas A&M, Florida and UCLA.

Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard 🙏🏽💯 — April 16, 2017

But in the last few days, two schools in Texas who made his list for football have offered him to play basketball.

He likely would attend a school on a football scholarship, but the prospect of playing both sports might be a way to keep him in his home state.

Blessed to receive an basketball offer from the University of Texas #Letsride#Hookem — May 3, 2017