Male ranked third in softball coaches poll

Male High School’s softball team improved to No. 3 in the state in the first poll of the regular season.

The Kentucky Softball Coaches Association released their season-opening poll, placing Male, which earned one first-place vote, behind second-place McCracken County and first-place Scott County. The Bulldogs, who are off to a 4-0 start, take on No. 4 Woodford County on Tuesday afternoon.

Other Louisville-area teams that landed in the top 25 include No. 6 Ballard, No. 9 Butler, No. 12 Mercy, No. 18 Bullitt East and No. 19 Oldham County. Others receiving votes include Assumption, Eastern, Manual, Collins, Sacred Heart and Spencer County.

Kentucky Prep Softball Top 25 Coaches Poll from March 27, 2017

Rank – Team – (First-Place Votes) Points

1 Scott Co. (20) 586

2 McCracken Co (3) 551

3 Male (1) 517

4 Woodford Co. 499

5 Madisonville 467

6 Ballard 429

7 East Carter 406

8 Daviess Co. 359

9 Butler 333

10 Christian Co. 302

11 Apollo 276

12 Mercy 275

13 Central Hardin 232

14 Anderson Co. 231

15 Warren East 209

16 Owensboro Catholic 207

17 South Warren 205

18 Bullitt East 193

19 Oldham Co. 178

20 Marshall Co. 155

21 Holy Cross 134

22 North Laurel 132

23 East Jessamine 109

24 Union Co. 71

25 Ashland Blazer 53

Others receiving votes: Assumption 52, Eastern 48, Boyle Co. 44, Dunbar 41, Franklin Co. 40, Greenwood 34, Pikeville 30, Lyon Co. 26, Lafayette 25, Franklin Simpson 25, Meade Co. 25, Estill 24, Green Co. 23, Manual 21, Collins 17, Harrison Co. 16, Spencer Co. 16, Allen Co. Scottsville 15, Johnson Central 13, Taylor Co. 12, Garrard Co. 11, Crittenden Co. 11, Barren Co. 10, Sacred Heart 10, Corbin 9, Madison Central 8, Russell 8, Knox Central 8, Elizabethtown 8, Gallatin Co. 7, Rowan Co. 6, Larue Co. 6, Notre Dame 6, Webster Co. 3, Muhlenberg Co. 2, Lawrence Co. 2, Rockcastle Co. 1, Hancock Co. 1, Livingston Central 1.

