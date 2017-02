Male's Harbison tops All-7th Region girls team

ALL-SEVENTH REGION GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

Players listed in order of total votes received from coaches

Player School Ht. Yr. PPG

Ciaja Harbison Male 5-5 Jr. 13.2

Jaela Johnson Manual 5-5 Jr. 20.0

Grace Berger Sacred Heart 5-11 Jr. 14.6

Shelby Calhoun Christian Academy 5-9 Fr. 17.3

Emilia Sexton Male 5-4 Jr. 12.2

Bri Mishler Eastern 5-7 Jr. 14.5

Tonysha Curry Manual 5-10 Sr. 11.0

Alexis Nelson St. Francis 5-9 Jr. 33.6

Kiki Samsel Sacred Heart 5-4 Jr. 12.4

Cameron Browning Male 6-1 So. 12.5

Player of the Year: Ciaja Harbison (Male).

Coach of the Year: Charles Pearson (Shawnee).

Second team: Emma Wesley (Christian Academy), Natalie Collins (Eastern), Mikayla Kinnard (Eastern), Lilly Stephenson (Presentation), Stephonie Cole (Central), Nila Blackford (Manual), Ashlee Harris (Sacred Heart), Keiana Patterson (Shawnee), Sarah Overley (Atherton), Joelle Johnson (Male).