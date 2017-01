Male High School junior Emilia Sexton announced she has committed to Butler University. The 5-foot-4 guard is averaging 13.8 points per game for Male (11-1).

Sexton was an All-Seventh Region and honorable-mention All-State selection last season after averaging 11.6 points per game.

Sexton is one of two Male guards who have committed to NCAA Division I schools, joining junior Ciaja Harbison (Saint Louis).