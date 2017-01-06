Mallard Creek's Jordan Davis looking to improve on raw skills

SAN ANTONIO — With 650 players at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Underclassman Combine, it’s difficult for most athletes to stand out, but that’s not a problem for Mallard Creek (Charlotte, N.C.) defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

At 6-6 and 300 pounds, the junior obviously passes the eye test, but he’s also explosive for a player of his size and a natural leader. He came late to football, playing basketball only before transferring to Mallard Creek from Hopewell (Huntersville, N.C.) this past season.

“I’m just here trying to get noticed,” Davis said. “Trying to stick out like a sore thumb. When I transferred into Mallard Creek, they turned me into a football player because they saw something in me. This season showed I have a lot of room for improvement, that’s why I’m really trying to grind it out this spring and summer.”

Despite his rawness in defensive line technique, schools such as North Carolina are already showing a strong interest.

“Schools that are talking to me include Michigan State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, about everybody in the ACC,” Davis said. “I think if I worked to perfect my kraft, I could be a defensive end, but I’m more comfortable at defensive tackle.”

