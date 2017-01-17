Mamaroneck (N.Y.) coach Mike Chiapparelli picks up 1,000th varsity win

Picking up his 1,000th combined win as Mamaroneck’s ice hockey and baseball coach on the same day in which he turned 61 made last week a memorable one for Mike Chiapparelli.

But neither milestone meant as much to him as the phone call that he received from his son Dean.

“Dean had gotten hit by a softball in the eye in October,” Chiapparelli said. “He’s been blind in his left eye and he finally had surgery on Tuesday. He had to keep his head down for a week, but on Saturday morning after this win, he said, ‘Dad, I woke up and I can see.’ That was the best moment of the whole week. I actually cried, to be honest with you.”

His son’s well-being easily takes priority over any of Chiapparelli’s wins, but the significance of his lofty career total puts him into an extremely exclusive club.

Friday’s 2-1 win over Webster Schroeder improved his hockey win count to 449 to go along with 551 in baseball. The Tigers added another win on Saturday to lift the combined total to 1,001 and counting.

“I really didn’t even think about it until I saw coach (Mike Krzyzewski) from Duke when he got his 1,000th win,” he said. “I was like, ‘That’s a lot of wins,’ so that’s when I started thinking about it. I said, ‘You know what? I’m pretty close to that.’ We’ve had a really good streak of late and we got there faster than I thought I was going to get it.”

Bronxville’s Jim Mitchell, who coaches girls cross country in the fall and track in the winter and spring, has 1,010 combined wins from coaching in all three seasons. But Chiapparelli appears to be the first from Section 1 to reach 1,000 while coaching two sports.

He may be the first, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be the last. Lakeland field hockey and girls lacrosse coach Sharon Sarsen has a career total of 976, which gives her a unique appreciation for what Chiapparelli has accomplished.

“Chappy hung in there and is still doing two sports, which takes a lot of endurance,” said Sarsen, who stepped down as the lacrosse team’s head coach last year but remains at the helm for field hockey. “Now It takes so much time to give the sports their due with all of the off-season work. It’s very, very difficult. Chappy did it (won 1,000), and if I get lucky, I’ll do it. But I think it’s going to be tough after that.”

There have been others around the state who have achieved the milestone, including Ray Preston (Charlotte Valley girls soccer and basketball) and Ed Nietopski (Cardinal Mooney and Bishop Kearney boys basketball and baseball).

The most unbelievable tally belongs to the late Jack Curran of Archbishop Molloy, who amassed a ridiculous total of 2,680 in 55 years of coaching boys basketball and baseball.

If Curran is the Godfather, Chiapparelli is undoubtedly a local legend.

“For Chiapparelli to accumulate that amount of wins with that kind of winning percentage, it’s off the charts,” said Pelham coach Mark Finegan, who has compiled over 600 career wins while coaching girls volleyball, boys basketball and spring track. “He’s the guy who’s been the most successful multiple-sport coach. I don’t think there’s anyone who even approaches him. To be able to win state titles in two different sports is incredible.”

The state titles are what Chiapparelli notes as his proudest achievements. He’s got three of them in baseball — including back-to-back championships in 2008-09 — and won his first in hockey last season.

Chiapparelli’s best coaching performances have come in recent years, as his teams have gone 82-9-1 in the last four seasons. His hockey team is currently 13-0-1 and ranked No. 1 in the state.

“You know what it is? I have reduced the emotion on myself during games and preparation,” Chiapparelli said. “Even though I’m screaming inside, I don’t show it anymore and I do a better job of coaching the kids. Instead of getting upset at an official over a call or getting upset at a kid, now I push through that and coach the game.”

With six more wins in hockey, Chiapparelli will tie former Suffern hockey coach John Orlando for the Section 1 record with 456.

He’ll have a bit more work to do if he wants to own the high-water mark for baseball. Eastchester coach Dom Cecere is at 735 and counting, which is the state record.

“He’s one of the hardest workers you’re going to find anywhere,” Cecere said of Chiapparelli. “He’s very thorough. If he doesn’t know what something is, he’s going to go and find out. He’s a great organizer and a great motivator. I’ll put it this way: His teams reflect the way that he is. You can tell a lot about the man based on the way his teams play. I think he’s one of the best ever.”

The respect between Cecere and Chiapparelli is mutual and stems from their longevity and comparable passion for coaching.

Cecere will enter his 53rd season in the dugout this spring, while Chiapparelli has coached baseball for 32 years and hockey for 29. And for the man known affectionately for wearing shorts in frigid conditions, there are no plans to slow down anytime soon.

“I’m still pretty fired up,” he said. “I don’t know how much longer I can do it, but if Dom can go for 53 years, I guess I can go a little longer.”