Manhasset (N.Y.) lone newcomer, but changes abound in latest Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings

The USA Today High School Sports Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings experiences its first major changes of the early season, as more than one team in the top 10 was upended by lower-ranked or even unranked teams, creating a new look to this week’s order.

Remaining atop the ranking, the Hill Academy (Ontario) collected two wins at the Spring Kickoff at the Noble & Greenough School outside of Boston, defeating the Taft School (Conn.) and the host Bulldogs to improve to 8-0 on the year with an incredible resume already this year.

The Culver Academy (Ind.), after losing 8-7 to the Haverford School (Pa.) in double-overtime, earned an impressive 12-9 win over the McDonogh School (Md.) of the MIAA, keeping the Eagles out of Indiana in the top 10 of the Super 25 at No. 5, while McDonogh stays at No. 6.

Meanwhile, another MIAA team was taken out of the Super 25, as Calvert Hall (Md.) fell in a dramatic overtime finish to Pennsylvania public powerhouse Conestoga. However, other teams out of the MIAA see their positions move up the ranks as resumes have been strengthened thanks to crossover matchups galore in previous weeks.

The Super 25 rankings see a new face this week. Manhasset, a powerhouse out of Nassau County on Long Island, slides into the Super 25 with a strong start and a talented lineup of players looking to put the Indians back in the state title hunt.

A huge New England matchup is on deck for this week as No. 2 Deerfield (Mass.) will clash with No. 9 Brunswick (Conn.).