Manogue girls romp to state title game

LAS VEGAS — The Manogue girls played like they had an 8 o’clock dinner reservation on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Miners got so far ahead, 35, points, that running clock was instituted in the fourth quarter. Manogue went on to beat Foothill 74-37, in a 4A girl state semifinal game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Manogue led 39-21 at the half. Foothill closed the gap to six, 21-15 with 5 minutes, 25 seconds left in the first half.

But that was a close as the Falcons got.

The Miners were relentless and opened the third quarter with a 19-2 run.

Manogue coach Carlnel Wiley said his team wants to play the best. It will play Centennial ranked No 5 in the nation on Maxpreps, on Friday at 6:10 p.m. Friday for the 4A state championship.

“I liked and enjoyed everything about it. Our girls came together. They believed in one another in that locker and we’ve stayed together throughout the whole year,” Wiley said.

Manogue lost in the state semifinals the past two seasons.

Malia Holt led Manogue with 25 points, her sister, freshman Kenna Holt had 20, after a bit of a slow start, going 1-for-6 in the first quarter, and Katie Turner had 16. The Miners shot 53 percent from the field (26-of-49), and hit 9-of-22 from 3-point range. Foothill hit 2-of-6 from there.

Malia Holt said the Miners’ next goal is to beat the defending state champions.

“There’s been a lot of talk about them and we want to come out and beat them,” she said. “(Manogue) hasn’t been in this position yet, so we’re excited.”

She said the Miners offense is sparked by its defense.

Turner was not too surprised by the outcome.

“We played exactly how we wanted to,” Turner said. “We took all the hype we had form the Reno game and too it over to this game and hopefully we get running clock part three (Friday).”

Manogue beat Reno for the Northern 4A title last week in a game that also had a running clock.

Turner said the Miners were simply determined to win.

“Our goal was, we have nothing to lose and to just play as hard as we possibly can and leave it all out there on the floor and that’s what we did and what we have to do (Friday),” Turner said.

Rae Burrelll led Foothill with 19 points, the only Falcons player in double figures, and eight rebounds

In the other semifinal, Centennial beat Liberty, 76-51 to advance to the title. The Bulldogs won state last year and have won eight state titles.

Jayden Eggleston led Centennial with 23 points and Justice Ethridge had 22.