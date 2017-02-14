Manogue girls seeking third Region title

Nothing in sports is a given, but the Bishop Manogue girls basketball team has to be pretty confident as it chases its third consecutive Region championship.

The Miners have not lost to a Northern Nevada team since Jan. 9, 2015, a streak of 48 straights wins, and have rolled through this season, going 16-0 in league play.

The Miners are healthy and hungry heading into the Northern 4A Regional tournament. Manogue hosts McQueen (10-6) in a quarterfinal game, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Manogue’s closest league game was a 69-59 win over Reno on Dec. 15. The Huskies are the top seed from the High Desert League, with a 15-1 record, that loss to the Miners the lone blemish.

Reno hosts Galena (6-10) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a quarterfinal game.

Reed is the No. 2 seed from the High Desert after thoroughly beating Spanish Springs on Friday. That win gave the Raiders a home game and they will host Carson at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Raiders (12-4) have won six of their past seven games.

Spanish Springs (11-5) is the No. 3 seed from the High Desert and travels to Douglas (8-8) on Wednesday.

The Tigers have won four in a row and earned the No. 2 seed with a 54-37 win over Carson on Saturday.

The semifinals are at 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Friday at Carson. The Northern 4A championship game is at 4 p.m. Saturday at Carson.

3A

Fallon has been impressive in going undefeated in league play at 16-0.

The Greenwave received a bye in the first round and will open the Northern 3A Regional Friday at Lowry in Winnemucca. Fallon beat defending Northern 3A champion Lowry twice in the regular season. Fallon will play at 6:20 p.m. Friday

Lowry (13-2) also received a bye and will play at 3 p.m. Friday.

Quarterfinal games are at 3 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Thursday at Lowry.

South Tahoe and Spring Creek will play a make-up game Tuesday, which will determine the No. 5 and 6 seeds and also determine Thursday’s first round game time against Fernley and Elko.

The Northern 3A championship is at 3 p.m. Saturday.

2A

White Pine (12-2) is the top seed and will face either Incline or Battle Mountain in a semifinal game Friday at Lowry.

Pershing County (11-3) is the No. 2 seed and will play West Wendover (10-4) in the other semifinal Friday. Pershing County beat West Wendover, 72-43, on Saturday.

The championship is at 1 p.m. Saturday.

1A

Owyhee (9-1) and Sierra Lutheran (12-1) in the west are the top seeds. Sierra Lutheran ended the regular season with a 40-35 win over Whittell on Saturday.

Sierra Lutheran will play Wells at Adobe Middle School in Elko on Thursday in the first round. Owyhee will play Virginia City (7-6); Mineral County will play McDermitt and Eureka will play Smith Valley in other quarterfinal games Thursday in Elko.

Semifinals are Friday and the championship is at 11 a.m. Saturday.