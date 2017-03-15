Manogue long snapper excels at camp

Bishop Manogue football long snapper, Dylan Black, was named one of the top performers at the Rubio Long Snapping Camp in Sherman Oaks, California on March 5.

Black, a 6-foot-0, 180-pound sophomore, competed with approximately 80 participants from California, Nevada, Utah, Georgia and Illinois. Snappers gathered at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif., to learn from the best and get exposure to college coaches. Rubio Long Snapping will return to California this summer.

Chris Rubio is a long snapping instructor for Rubio Long Snapping.

“Dylan Black had a good day with snaps in the .7s. Consistency of speed and size will be huge for Dylan as we creep towards VEGAS 30,” instructor Rubio said in a news release.

Over the past two years, Rubio has had more than 260 snappers go on to college. Former Manogue long snapper Wes Farnsworth is now playing for Nevada.