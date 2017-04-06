Manogue, Spanish Springs split battle of top teams

Two of the top Northern 4A softball teams clashed in a doubleheader Wednesday, and perhaps the biggest takeaway was the importance of being in the right frame of mind.

Spanish Springs raced past Bishop Manogue, 22-10, in the first game, but the Miners quickly put that behind them to win the second game, 9-7.

The games were originally scheduled for Saturday, but moved to Wednesday because of the storms forecast to hit Northern Nevada on Friday and Saturday.

It was the first league loss for both teams as Spanish Springs is now 7-1 in league, 15-4 overall. The Cougars host Damonte Ranch on Thursday (3:45 p.m.).

Bishop Manogue (4-1, 13-2) plays at McQueen on Thursday, also at 3:45 p.m.

Spanish Springs junior Rylee Retzer hit a grand slam with two outs in the sixth inning of the first game to give the Cougars a 19-10 lead.

Then, later in the sixth, freshman Alysa Micone hit a two-run shot to right.

Bradianne Glover had three hits for Manogue in the first game, Bailey McLaughlin drove in two runs as did Megan Lawson.

Roles were reversed in the second game.

The Miners built a 9-3 lead in the second game, capped by a two-run homer to right by Kirsty Batastini in the sixth inning, but the Cougars chipped away at it and pushed across four runs in the seventh.

Amidori Anderson drove in two runs with a single in the seventh. Lanessa Romo also drove in a run and one scored on an error.

If the seedings for the Regional tournament come down to a tiebreaker, Manogue would have it over Spanish Springs by virtue of winning the second game.

Manogue is ranked No. 1 in Nevada by Maxpreps, and No. 10 in the nation. After the doubleheader, coach Dave Hargrove stressed to his players to not get caught up in those rankings.

“The message was to quit looking at rankings. Rankings don’t mean anything, obviously, as you can see today. Everyone is going to come out swinging, just like this,” he said.

McLaughlin said it was not the Miners’ best day. She could tell in warmups that the Miners were not ready mentally.

“We tried to work together and we finished strong,” she said. “We need to get it (rankings) out of our heads.”

Spanish Springs junior catcher Aubrey Parks said the first game was the Cougars best of the season so far.

“We knew what we had to come out and do, and we did it,” Parks said. “The second game we didn’t come out focused, like we did in the first game. We didn’t hit as well. We lost focus.”

Northern 4A Softball Standings

Spanish Springs 7-1-0

McQueen 5-1-0

Bishop Manogue 4-1-0

Reed 4-2-0

Reno 4-2-0

Damonte Ranch 4-4-0

Douglas 2-4-0

North Valleys 1-3-0

Carson 1-3-0

Hug 0-2-0

Galena 0-4-0

Wooster 0-5-0