Mantanona named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week after Junior Folkstyle Nationals title

It’s not too often that a high school wrestler garners enough attention from USA Wrestling to be named the USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week, but Anthony Mantanona is no ordinary high school star.

The position often occupied by current or future NCAA national champions or Olympic gold medalists was awarded to the Palm Desert standout – who may go on to win college titles and represent the red, white and blue – after Mantanona dominated his latest string of opponents en route to the 170-pound title at the USA Wrestling Junior Folkstyle Nationals.

Mantanona said he checks the USA Wrestling website each week to see who’s been handed the weekly award, only to find out in class on Tuesday that it was himself.

“I look every week and see they’re posting Olympic gold medalists,” he said. “To see myself, I thought it was pretty cool.”

For Mantanona, at least, it was a fairly routine weekend in Cedar Falls, Iowa, at the UNI Dome on the University of Northern Iowa campus. The senior pinned his first four opponents, including Iowa state champion Taylan Entriken, Utah state champion Brandyn Van Tassell and three-time Iowa state champion Marcus Coleman. In those first four matches, he wrestled for a combined six minutes and 57 seconds.

Clearly, wrestling against fellow state champions was no problem and not an ounce of intimidation for the 2017 170-pound California state champ.

“Personally, I think California is the toughest state to win a title in,” he said. “Most other states have a different style, much more on the mat, and I’m really good on my feet. I’m forcing them to adapt to me early-on, and I’ve got the confidence I can beat anyone.

“I went in thinking I was now a college wrestler and went in looking to dominate.”

Mantanona was there representing Team California, who like Mantanona, dominated the weekend, sending 22 wrestlers to the finals in the combined 30 weight classes of the junior and cadet divisions. They landed eight in the finals and came away with seven champions.

This summer, Mantanona heads off to the University of Oklahoma, but USA Wrestling will continue to be in the back of his mind after the excitement from this award wears off.

“I’m looking forward to competing for them one day, and I feel like I’m doing pretty well so far,” he said. “These are the same kids I’ll be seeing when I’m competing and trying to make it to the 2020 Olympics.”