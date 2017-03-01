Manual stuns Waggener in Seventh Region Tournament

In a game decided by one point, it was Manual High School’s unheralded senior Brock Cassin who made the play of the game.

With 5.1 seconds left to go, Cassin played tight defense on Waggener star guard De’Von Cooper, knocking a pass out of bounds before forcing Cooper to take a difficult shot that didn’t find the net, giving Manual a crucial win in a revitalized season. The Crimsons held on for a 52-51 win at home in the Seventh Region boys basketball tournament, and advanced to the semifinals of the tournament for the third time in the last four seasons.

“Brock Cassin did a real nice job challenging (Cooper),” Manual coach Jimmy Just said. “It was big and (Cooper) didn’t get a real good look at the end. I was real proud of (Cassin).”



MORE PREPS COVERAGE





►Trinity rolls past St. X, gets Ballard next

►Anderson’s 3 puts Valley past Southern

►CAL makes history in regional win over Male

Jordan McClendon led the Crimsons in the scoring department with 15 points and Kenyan Jacob added 12 points. Cassin tied for third on the team with six points along with Will Britt.

Cooper, for his part, still scored 15 points and Jacquess Hobbs added 16, but the Wildcats weren’t able to convert their final chance of the game.

Here’s a look at the rest of the action from the Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth Region basketball tournaments:

SIXTH REGION

FERN CREEK 82, DESALES 68

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. — The Colts (18-13) made the Tigers (31-2) uncomfortable to begin the game, with the Colts 2-3 zone forcing the Tigers out of their offensive rhythm. “During regional tournament time you have to learn to be uncomfortable,” Fern Creek James Schooler said. However the Tigers stuck with their game plan and prevailed in the fourth quarter. Anthony Wales recorded his 1,000 point late in the second quarter. Wales finished the contest with 15 points, one rebound and five assist. “Anything can happen in March, but you have to stick to your game plan, learn into the discomfort, and play tough all four quarters,” Schooler said. The Tigers advance to the seventh region semifinals to face Valley on thursday night.

FERN CREEK (31-2)

A.J. Thomas 6p, 3r, 1a, 1s; Anthony Wales 15p, 1r, 5a; Ahmad Price 14p, 6r, 1a, 2s; Daiquan “Smooth” Jones 7p, 3r, 2b, 1s; Clint Wickliffe 17p, 7r; Kyree Hawkins 3p, 3r, 1a; Chance Moore 6p, 7r, 1a; Tony Rogers 14p, 3r, 2a, 1b, 2s.

DESALES (18-13)

Austin Black 9p; Dalton Kelly 10p; Jaxon Burgess 27p; Sam Weining 10p; Matthew Ruckriegel 4p; Jack Michaels 4p; Travis Seibert 4p.

PRP 105, MOORE 90

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Red Hot, Panthers top, Mustangs for semi-regional spot. The Panthers (18-10) defeated the Mustangs (20-12), 105-90 Tuesday night to advance to the Sixth Region semifinals to face Doss. BJ Robinson and Gerald Grey Jr. led the Panthers in the scoring department. Robinson tallied 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assist to earn himself a double-double. Grey Jr. also tallied 24 points, five rebounds and four assist. The Mustangs J.J. Weaver scored 26 points and Antwan Hurt tallied 20 points in the loss.

PRP (18-10)

BJ Robinson 24p, 10r, 5a; Malik Bunzy 12p; Gerald Grey Jr. 24p, 5r, 4a; Trey Hill 21p; Cyncer Wilson 2p; Cashawn Beasley 11p; Darius Osbourne 9p, 9r, 4a; Jordan Wallace 2p.

MOORE (20-12)

JJ Weaver 26p; Antwan Hurt 20p; Kerazion Crouch 2p; Rae Von Vaden 8p; Malik Anderson 9p; Romone Collins 23p; Keagen Gentry 2p.

DOSS 86, J’TOWN 48

SEVENTH REGION

BALLARD 87, CENTRAL 53

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chris Renner returned Thursday night as the Bruins (25-6) advanced to face Trinity. The Yellow Jackets forced the Bruins into a slow start but the Bruins would eventually find their rhythm using their defense to stifle the Yellow Jackets offense. Marshon Ford recorded 18 points for the Bruins and led all scorers on the night.

BALLARD (26-6)

Marshon Ford 18p, 8r; Dorian Tisby 6p; Antoine Darby 9p; Jamil Wilson 1p, 6a; Vonnie Patterson 9p, 4r; Tyrese Duncan 9p; Kereion Douglas 13p, 5r; Tyron Duncan 7p, 5r; Delonta Wimberly 7p; Orlando Higgonbottom 4p; Alex Holey 2p.

CENTRAL (13-16)

Korey Johnson 9p; Daron Douglas 7p; Dominique Knight 9p; Josh Black 5p; Andy Crittenden 9p; Josh Watkins 8p; Chris Rawlings 1p; Twan Thompson 5p.

MANUAL 52, WAGGENER 51

MANUAL (10-19)

Will Britt 6p; Jonah Gelhaus 4p; Jordan McClendon 15p; Kenyan Jacob 12p; Brock Cassin 6p; TJ Ballard 3p; Alex Conlin 3p; Noah Hawkins 3p.

WAGGENER (19-12)

Ron Fell 3p; Jaago Kalakon 8p; Jacquess Hobbs 16p; Ben Simic 4p; Keontrey Chappell 5p; DeVon Cooper 15p.

EIGHTH REGION

GRANT CO. 64, TRIMBLE CO. 53

BUCKNER, Ky. — The Braves (15-17) stole one from the Raiders (24-4), in an upset. Abby West shot lights out for the Braves, recording 20 points, including five 3-pointers. The Raiders were led by Kaylee Clifford, who tallied 25 points and led all scorers in the contest.

GRANT CO. (15-7)

Alecea Homer 6p; Abby West 20p; Shelby Gutman 8p; Bry Ezell 19p; Lindsay Kinard 5p; Madisyn Ruebusch 6p.

TRIMBLE CO. (24-4)

Cheyenne Riddle 6p; Bailey Duke 8p; Abby Ponder 2p; Kaylee Clifford 25p; Karli Tilley 6p; Shelbe Black 6p.

OWEN CO. 59, SPENCER CO. 55

OLDHAM CO., Ky. – The Rebels (23-7) defeated the Bears (19-13), 59-55 in the first round of the Eighth Region tournament. Alex Clifton exploded for the Rebels with 22 points, and Morgan Ellis finished with 11 points. For the Bears, Alyssa Howie finished with 22 points.

OWEN CO. (23-7)

Haley Young 5p; Morgan Ellis 11p; Molly Gamble 8p; Lexie Moore 8p; Samantha Woodyard 2p; Baleigh Young 3p; Alex Clifton 22p.

SPENCER CO. (19-13)

Angela Le 2p; Audrey Michels 9p; Lauren Lambdin 16p; Alyssa Howie 22p; Chelsea Stevens 6p.