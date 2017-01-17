Manual's Carter, Male's Smith commit to EKU

Manual High School’s Jaelin Carter and Male’s B.K. Smith – both wide receivers – have announced their commitments to the Eastern Kentucky University football team.

Carter, a 6-foot-3 202-pounder, had 42 receptions for 631 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Smith, a 5-11 180-pounder, had 55 catches for 938 yards and 10 TDs.

Both were honorable-mention selections to The Courier-Journal’s All-State team.

A member of the Ohio Valley Conference, Eastern Kentucky finished 3-8 last season.