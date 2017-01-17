Menu
Manual's Carter, Male's Smith commit to EKU

Manual’s Jaelin Carter out paces several Central defenders to score the touchdown. Aug. 19, 2016

Manual High School’s Jaelin Carter and Male’s B.K. Smith – both wide receivers – have announced their commitments to the Eastern Kentucky University football team.

Carter, a 6-foot-3 202-pounder, had 42 receptions for 631 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Smith, a 5-11 180-pounder, had 55 catches for 938 yards and 10 TDs.

Both were honorable-mention selections to The Courier-Journal’s All-State team.

A member of the Ohio Valley Conference, Eastern Kentucky finished 3-8 last season.

