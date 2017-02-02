Manual's Nuguse gets Gatorade Kentucky honor

Manual High School’s Yared Nuguse has been named the Gatorade Kentucky Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the course.

Nuguse won the Class 3-A state title last season with a time of 15 minutes, 41.13 seconds. He also placed 16th at the Foot Locker South Regional Championships. He has signed with Notre Dame.

Lexington Catholic’s Michaela Reinhart, a Duke signee, won the girls award for the second straight year.