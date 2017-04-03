Manual's Tonysha Curry commits to Richmond

Manual senior Tonysha Curry has committed to play basketball at the University of Richmond.

A 5-foot-10 guard, Curry averaged 11.3 points and 9.8 rebounds last season as the Crimsons finished 23-8, falling to Sacred Heart in the Seventh Region final.

Curry was named the Seventh Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and was a first-team All-Seventh Region selection by the Courier-Journal.