Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Manual's Tonysha Curry commits to Richmond

Manual’s Tonysha Curry (23) shoots against the defense of CAL’s Summer Conti (10) during their game at Manual. Feb. 27, 2017

Manual’s Tonysha Curry (23) shoots against the defense of CAL’s Summer Conti (10) during their game at Manual. Feb. 27, 2017

Manual senior Tonysha Curry has committed to play basketball at the University of Richmond.

A 5-foot-10 guard, Curry averaged 11.3 points and 9.8 rebounds last season as the Crimsons finished 23-8, falling to Sacred Heart in the Seventh Region final.

Curry was named the Seventh Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and was a first-team All-Seventh Region selection by the Courier-Journal.

, , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News