March 1 Michigan high school girls basketball district scores

Girls Basketball District Semifinals

Ann Arbor Pioneer 39, Pinckney 31: Pioneer was led by Emily Argersinger, who finished with nine points. Pioneer advances to the Class A district final round, where it will play Ann Arbor Huron.

Belleville 44, Temperance Bedford 35: Katelyn Sherwood had 12 points, five boards and four assists, while Victoria Perez finished with an equally impressive line of 15 points and eight boards for Belleville (17-4). Additionally, in the loss for Bedford, Carlee King scored 10 points.

Bloomfield Hills Marian 58, Troy 30: SO; Marian will face Bloomfield Hills for a Class A district title Friday.

Canton 38, Plymouth Salem 28: Erin Hult led a balanced scoring attack for Canton (16-5) with nine points. Canton advances to the Class A district final round, where it will tangle with Novi.

Dearborn 46, Dearborn Fordson 35: Isabelle Clark had 14 points, and Harper Vandenbosch had 11 points for Dearborn (17-4). Rana Elhusseini had 10 points for Fordson (16-6).

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 66, Detroit Cody 28: Demi Rodriguez had 19 points for Crestwood (13-8). Aniesha Thurmond had 10 points for Detroit Cody (17-4).

Dearborn Henry Ford 67, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 10: Destinee Billinger had 17 points, and Zaria Bridgewater finished with 14 points for Henry Ford (17-5).

Detroit Country Day 76, Macomb Lutheran North 55: Destiny Pitts had 22 points, and Kaela Webb had 18 points for Country Day (20-1). Also, Jasmine Powell added 14 points. Additionally, in the loss for Lutheran North (14-8), Ashleigh Thomas finished with 11 points.

Detroit East English 66, DetroitInternational Academy for Young Women 5: C’Erra Maholmes finished with 32 points and 10 steals, while Jayla Smith recorded 15 points and 12 assists for East English.

Detroit Henry Ford 51, Detroit Old Redford 26: Ford (11-8) was led by Karisma Matthews, who finished with 15 points and eight assists.

Detroit King 84, Detroit Western 14: Alicia Norman had 20 points and eight steals, while Jordan Lewis had 17 points and 12 rebounds in the district semis for King (21-1). Additionally, Tia Tedford and Keiah Dancy each had 11 points.

Detroit Romulus 68, Taylor Truman 35: Gabrielle Futch finished with 16 points for Romulus.

Farmington Hills Mercy 49, West Bloomfield 22: Jackie Bauer finished with 17 points for Mercy, who improved to 19-3 and will play North Farmington for a Class A district title Friday.

Fenton 58, Ortonville-Brandon 48: Chloe Idoni had 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Emma Evo finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and three assists for Fenton. Also, Jordan Brady recorded a game-high 22 points for Brandon.

Grosse Ile 40, Flat Rock 29: Madison Swick had nine points for Grosse Ile (13-9), while Flat Rock’s Paige Nemeth finished with a game-high 13 points.

Grosse Pointe North 58, Roseville 43: North (11-10) was led by Katie Snow, who finished with 22 points, while Julia Ayrault scored 19 points and Michelle Bodnariuk added 11 points. In the loss for Roseville (16-6), DeBraya Edwards finished with 20 points, while Chantae Parker added 13 points.

Hartland 60, South Lyon East 29: Graysen Cockerham had 16 points, and Lexey Cobel finished with 14 points for Hartland (21-1). Additionally, Rachel Waranauckas scored 10 points in the loss for South Lyon East (7-14).

Livonia Churchill 63, Livonia Stevenson 61 2OT: Shae Smith had 24 points, and Anne Yost chipped in 20 points for Churchill. Additionally, in the loss for Stevenson, Grace Lamerson finished with 21 points.

Macomb Dakota 58, Port Huron Northern 53: Tara Bieniewicz had 19 points, and Cameron Grant had 13 points for Dakota (16-6). Also, Emily Langolf finished with 11 points for Dakota. Additionally, Jenna Koppinger had 14 points, and Sami Klink had 13 points in the losing effort for Port Huron Northern (17-4).

North Farmington 55, Farmington 13: Sam Cherney had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Kierra Crockett had 13 points, seven rebounds and six steals for North Farmington (16-5). North Farmington advances to play Farmington Hills Mercy for a Class A district title Friday.

Novi 35, Northville 32: Novi’s Ellie Mackay finished with 15 points. Novi (16-6) advances to the Class A district final round, where it will square off with Canton.

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 72, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 28: Lauren Wynn had 15 points, and Katie Boyle had 13 points for Lakeview, who improved to 21-1 and will play Grosse Pointe North in a Class A district final contest Friday. Also, Nicole Austin contributed nine points and 10 assists.

Sterling Heights 56, Royal Oak 51: Maria Berishaj had 20 points and five rebounds, while Danielle Kluz and Brenna Kassab each had 10 points for Sterling Heights (9-13).

Trenton 53, Southgate Anderson 34: Therese Hebda had 20 points, and Sydney Voss poured in 13 points for Trenton, who improved to 18-3 and will play Wyandotte Roosevelt in a Class A district final contest Friday. Also, in the loss for Anderson (6-15), Julia Bogart recorded a team-high 13 points.

Westland John Glenn 39, Garden City 27: Jasmine Edwards had 10 points, and Sharon Woodard had nine for John Glenn. In the loss for Garden City, Brittany Radtke and Alicia Ascencio each had seven points.

Wixom St. Catherine of Siena 66, Taylor Prep 17: St. Catherine of Siena (14-8) was led by Grace Gulowski, who finished with 13 points, and Lizzy Turek, who finished with 12 points. Also, Becca Wyeth pulled down 11 rebounds in a double-double performance for St. Catherine.

Girls District Final

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 31, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 18: Lauren Turner had 12 points in a Class D district title game victory for Parkway Christian, who improved to 16-6.