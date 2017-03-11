March 10 Michigan high school boys basketball district final scores

Class A
District Semifinal
District 28
Macomb Dakota 83, Romeo 56
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 53, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 37
District Final
District 1
Kalamazoo Central 83, St. Joseph 30: Jeremiah Vincent scored 18 points for Central (19-3). Rog Stein added 18 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and five assists. Isaiah Livers also added 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Bass Ollie also chipped in six points, eight rebounds and nine assists.
District 2
Battle Creek Central 88, Battle Creek Lakeview 53: Demetrius Craig and Denzel Banks each scored 14 points for Central (19-3). Orlando Lee added 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Juan Warren also chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Johnson paced Lakeview with 14 points.
District 3
Holt 74, Mason 44
District 4
East Lansing 61, Lansing Everett 56
District 5
Grand Rapids Christian 73, East Kentwood 54
District 6
Holland West Ottawa 63, Wyoming 37
District 7
Muskegon 70, Grand Haven 43
District 8
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 47, Grand Rapids Northview 36
District 9
Flushing 66, St. Johns 56
District 10
Mount Pleasant 44, Midland Dow 35
District 11
Saginaw 75, Saginaw Arthur Hill 47
District 12
Traverse City West 40, Traverse City Central 34
District 13
Belleville 68, Ypsilanti Lincoln 27
District 14
Brownstown Woodhaven 64, Trenton 43: Weshaun Warren led Woodhaven (18-5) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. DeAndre Walker scored 18 points, and Joshua Warren also added 13 points. Ryan Barker paced Trenton with 17 points.
District 15
Romulus 75, Wayne Memorial 68: Kaevon Merriweather scored 26 points for Romulus (19-4). Jaren English added 14 points and 18 rebounds. Keon Epps paced Wayne Memorial (18-5) with 15 points.
District 16
Dearborn Fordson 68, Detroit Cody 54: Hamze Elzayat scored 24 points for Fordson (11-12). Yousuf Farhat added 21 points. William Palmer paced Cody (15-7) with 15 points.
District 17
Ann Arbor Pioneer 61, Ann Arbor Huron 51
District 18
Novi 56, Northville 48
District 19
Westland Glenn 72, Livonia Franklin 37: Christian Agnew led John Glenn (20-3) to a Class A district championship with 25 points. Daijon Parker scored 17 points, and Joe Moon IV also added 16 points. Keyon Brown paced Franklin (11-12) with 12 points.
District 20
Detroit Cass Tech 45, Detroit King 43
District 21
West Bloomfield 57, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 43
District 22
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 57, Grosse Pointe North 49: Jaylen Dixon scored 21 points, and Caleb Bates added 12 points to lead Lake Shore (20-3). Steven Levick paced North (14-8) with 15 points, and Dillon Webb also added 12 points.
District 23
Warren De La Salle 66, Sterling Heights 46
District 24
Detroit U-D Jesuit 77, Oak Park 47
District 25
Troy 54, Birmingham Seaholm 43: Jason Dietz scored 24 points for Troy (19-4). Leon Ayers added 12 points, and Danny Sully also chipped in 10 points. Brady Flynn paced Seaholm (9-13) with 22 points.
District 26
Walled Lake Western 51, Walled Lake Central 45
District 27
Howell 71, South Lyon 55
District 29
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 41, Utica Ford 36
District 30
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 42, Rochester 28
District 31
Clarkston 65, Waterford Kettering 7
District 32
Linden 55, Grand Blanc 52, OT
Class B
District Semifinal
District 34
Paw Paw 76, Vicksburg 73
Three Rivers 61, Edwardsburg 57
District 45
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 61, Madison Heights Lamphere 24
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 63, Macomb Lutheran North 57
District Final
Alma 67, Ithaca 53
District 33
Benton Harbor 59, South Haven 30
District 35
Battle Creek Harper Creek 70, Battle Creek Pennfield 39
District 36
Olivet 59, Leslie 50
District 37
Chelsea 57, Onsted 45
District 38
Milan 61, Dundee 53
District 39
River Rouge 77, Grosse Ile 31: De’Lantae Peterson led River Rouge (21-1) with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Darian Owens-White added 18 points and 10 assists.
District 40
Dearborn Divine Child 49, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 35
District 41
DCP-Northwestern 81, Detroit Douglass 54
District 42
Detroit Osborn 50, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 44
District 43
Hazel Park 80, Detroit Mumford 59
District 46
Williamston 76, Haslett 54
District 47
Portland 45, Ionia 41
District 48
Wayland Union 66, Fennville 46
District 49
Hudsonville Unity Christian 49, Allendale 44
District 50
Wyoming Godwin Heights 75, Wyoming Kelloggsville 54
District 51
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 55, Comstock Park 44
District 52
Spring Lake 56, Whitehall 42
District 53
Grant 65, Newaygo 40
District 55
Lake Fenton 57, Corunna 52
District 54
District 56
New Haven 71, Marysville 42
District 57
Almont 42, Imlay City 38
District 58
Flint Northwestern 76, Goodrich 70
District 59
Frankenmuth 58, Bridgeport 49
District 60
Freeland 53, Bay City Glenn 46
District 61
Clare 41, Tawas 36
District 62
Ludington 51, Cadillac 21
District 63
Grayling 63, Kingsley 47
District 64
Gladstone 57, Menominee 43
Class C
District Semifinal
District 86
Lakeview 56, Morley-Stanwood 54
Leroy Pine River 42, Evart 35
District Final
District 65
Cassopolis 60, Bridgman 57, 2OT
District 66
Schoolcraft 82, Lawton 27
District 67
Quincy 59, Union City 49
District 68
Michigan Center 68, Hanover-Horton 53
District 69
Adrian Madison 45, Addison 40
District 70
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 35, Erie-Mason 25
District 71
Ann Arbor Greenhills 79, Whitmore Lake 65
District 73
Detroit Edison (DEPSA) 72, Detroit Pershing 63
District 74
Detroit Cornerstone 74, Detroit Loyola 68: Jamal Cain scored 30 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and blocked four shots for Cornerstone (17-5). DaMon Gilmore added 13 points, and Davion Bradford also chipped in 11 points. Myron Gardner paced Loyola (12-9) with 20 points.
District 75
Warren Michigan Collegiate 71, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 59: Antonio Simley led Michigan Collegiate (19-3) with 16 points. Reggie Lawrence scored 12 points. Jordan Davis added 11 points, and Jaylen Branch also chipped in 10 points. Matt Wilcox paced Bishop Foley (12-11) with 21 points.
District 76
Brown City 58, Capac 42: Caleb Muxlow led Brown City with 16 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Geiger added 12 points and nine rebounds. Calvin Cook scored 13 points, and Anthony Ford chipped in nine points, six assists and 11 rebounds. Trevor Boers paced Capac with 16 points.
District 77
Pewamo-Westphalia 55, Bath 33
District 78
Galesburg-Augusta 43, Potterville 39
District 79
Kalamazoo Christian 39, Gobles 34
District 80
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 62, Grandville Calvin Christian 54
District 81
Muskegon Heights 64, North Muskegon 47
District 82
Flint Beecher 77, Burton Bendle 38
District 83
Millington 38, Marlette 33
District 84
Unionville-Sebewaing 70, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 40
District 85
Saginaw Nouvel 63, Hemlock 59
District 87
Holton 74, Mason County Central 44
District 88
Beaverton 70, Blanchard Montabella 28
District 89
Manton 54, McBain 48
District 90
Whittemore-Prescott 53, Lincoln-Alcona 50
District 91
Maple City Glen Lake 75, Traverse City St. Francis 60
District 92
Boyne City 52, Harbor Springs 38
District 94
Negaunee 67, Ishpeming 37
District 95
Iron Mountain 53, Ishpeming Westwood 36
Class D
District Final
District 97
Benton Harbor DREAM 59, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 58, OT
District 98
Marcellus 48, Mendon 38
District 99
Hillsdale Academy 69, North Adams-Jerome 58
District 100
Morenci 36, Camden-Frontier 35
District 101
Plymouth Christian 70, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 38
District 102
Detroit Public Safety 58, Westland Lutheran 49, OT
District 103
Southfield Christian 68, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 19: Caleb Hunter led Christian (18-5) with 23 points. Bryce Washington also added 14 points.
District 105
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 55, Waterford Our Lady 37
District 106
Flint International 59, Burton Genesee Christian 55
District 107
Lansing Christian 68, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 28
District 108
Marshall Academy 62, Climax-Scotts 52
District 109
Bellevue 39, Martin 36
District 110
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 53, Holland Calvary 46
District 111
Muskegon Catholic Central 73, Ellington Academy 63
District 112
Fowler 67, Ashley 41
District 113
Peck 45, Deckerville 35
District 114
Bay City All Saints 63, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 41
District 115
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 62, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 52
District 116
Baldwin 62, Mason County Eastern 44
District 117
Buckley 70, Fife Lake Forest Area 27
District 118
Suttons Bay 59, Frankfort 57
District 119
Hale 60, Au Gres-Sims 36
District 120
Hillman 54, Rogers City 37
District 121
Bellaire 58, Ellsworth 33
District 122
Pellston 76, Mackinaw City 54
District 123
Cedarville 61, Pickford 39
District 124
Engadine 78, Brimley 61
District 126
Powers North Central 79, Bark River-Harris 60
District 127
Ewen-Trout Creek 62, Bessemer 60
District 128
Dollar Bay 57, Chassell 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Class D
District Final
District 104
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian vs. Marine City Cardinal Mooney, ppd. to Saturday.
Girls basketball
Class C
Regional Final
Detroit Edison (DEPSA) 70, Allen Park Cabrini 48