March 10 Michigan high school boys basketball district final scores

Class A

District Semifinal

District 28

Macomb Dakota 83, Romeo 56

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 53, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 37

District Final

District 1

Kalamazoo Central 83, St. Joseph 30: Jeremiah Vincent scored 18 points for Central (19-3). Rog Stein added 18 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and five assists. Isaiah Livers also added 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Bass Ollie also chipped in six points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

District 2

Battle Creek Central 88, Battle Creek Lakeview 53: Demetrius Craig and Denzel Banks each scored 14 points for Central (19-3). Orlando Lee added 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Juan Warren also chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Johnson paced Lakeview with 14 points.

District 3

Holt 74, Mason 44

District 4

East Lansing 61, Lansing Everett 56

District 5

Grand Rapids Christian 73, East Kentwood 54

District 6

Holland West Ottawa 63, Wyoming 37

District 7

Muskegon 70, Grand Haven 43

District 8

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 47, Grand Rapids Northview 36

District 9

Flushing 66, St. Johns 56

District 10

Mount Pleasant 44, Midland Dow 35

District 11

Saginaw 75, Saginaw Arthur Hill 47

District 12

Traverse City West 40, Traverse City Central 34

District 13

Belleville 68, Ypsilanti Lincoln 27

District 14

Brownstown Woodhaven 64, Trenton 43: Weshaun Warren led Woodhaven (18-5) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. DeAndre Walker scored 18 points, and Joshua Warren also added 13 points. Ryan Barker paced Trenton with 17 points.

District 15

Romulus 75, Wayne Memorial 68: Kaevon Merriweather scored 26 points for Romulus (19-4). Jaren English added 14 points and 18 rebounds. Keon Epps paced Wayne Memorial (18-5) with 15 points.

District 16

Dearborn Fordson 68, Detroit Cody 54: Hamze Elzayat scored 24 points for Fordson (11-12). Yousuf Farhat added 21 points. William Palmer paced Cody (15-7) with 15 points.

District 17

Ann Arbor Pioneer 61, Ann Arbor Huron 51

District 18

Novi 56, Northville 48

District 19

Westland Glenn 72, Livonia Franklin 37: Christian Agnew led John Glenn (20-3) to a Class A district championship with 25 points. Daijon Parker scored 17 points, and Joe Moon IV also added 16 points. Keyon Brown paced Franklin (11-12) with 12 points.

District 20

Detroit Cass Tech 45, Detroit King 43

District 21

West Bloomfield 57, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 43

District 22

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 57, Grosse Pointe North 49: Jaylen Dixon scored 21 points, and Caleb Bates added 12 points to lead Lake Shore (20-3). Steven Levick paced North (14-8) with 15 points, and Dillon Webb also added 12 points.

District 23

Warren De La Salle 66, Sterling Heights 46

District 24

Detroit U-D Jesuit 77, Oak Park 47

District 25

Troy 54, Birmingham Seaholm 43: Jason Dietz scored 24 points for Troy (19-4). Leon Ayers added 12 points, and Danny Sully also chipped in 10 points. Brady Flynn paced Seaholm (9-13) with 22 points.

District 26

Walled Lake Western 51, Walled Lake Central 45

District 27

Howell 71, South Lyon 55

District 29

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 41, Utica Ford 36

District 30

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 42, Rochester 28

District 31

Clarkston 65, Waterford Kettering 7

District 32

Linden 55, Grand Blanc 52, OT

Class B

District Semifinal

District 34

Paw Paw 76, Vicksburg 73

Three Rivers 61, Edwardsburg 57

District 45

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 61, Madison Heights Lamphere 24

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 63, Macomb Lutheran North 57

District Final

Alma 67, Ithaca 53

District 33

Benton Harbor 59, South Haven 30

District 35

Battle Creek Harper Creek 70, Battle Creek Pennfield 39

District 36

Olivet 59, Leslie 50

District 37

Chelsea 57, Onsted 45

District 38

Milan 61, Dundee 53

District 39

River Rouge 77, Grosse Ile 31: De’Lantae Peterson led River Rouge (21-1) with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Darian Owens-White added 18 points and 10 assists.

District 40

Dearborn Divine Child 49, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 35

District 41

DCP-Northwestern 81, Detroit Douglass 54

District 42

Detroit Osborn 50, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 44

District 43

Hazel Park 80, Detroit Mumford 59

District 46

Williamston 76, Haslett 54

District 47

Portland 45, Ionia 41

District 48

Wayland Union 66, Fennville 46

District 49

Hudsonville Unity Christian 49, Allendale 44

District 50

Wyoming Godwin Heights 75, Wyoming Kelloggsville 54

District 51

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 55, Comstock Park 44

District 52

Spring Lake 56, Whitehall 42

District 53

Grant 65, Newaygo 40

District 55

Lake Fenton 57, Corunna 52

District 54

Alma 67, Ithaca 53

District 56

New Haven 71, Marysville 42

District 57

Almont 42, Imlay City 38

District 58

Flint Northwestern 76, Goodrich 70

District 59

Frankenmuth 58, Bridgeport 49

District 60

Freeland 53, Bay City Glenn 46

District 61

Clare 41, Tawas 36

District 62

Ludington 51, Cadillac 21

District 63

Grayling 63, Kingsley 47

District 64

Gladstone 57, Menominee 43

Class C

District Semifinal

District 86

Lakeview 56, Morley-Stanwood 54

Leroy Pine River 42, Evart 35

District Final

District 65

Cassopolis 60, Bridgman 57, 2OT

District 66

Schoolcraft 82, Lawton 27

District 67

Quincy 59, Union City 49

District 68

Michigan Center 68, Hanover-Horton 53

District 69

Adrian Madison 45, Addison 40

District 70

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 35, Erie-Mason 25

District 71

Ann Arbor Greenhills 79, Whitmore Lake 65

District 73

Detroit Edison (DEPSA) 72, Detroit Pershing 63

District 74

Detroit Cornerstone 74, Detroit Loyola 68: Jamal Cain scored 30 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and blocked four shots for Cornerstone (17-5). DaMon Gilmore added 13 points, and Davion Bradford also chipped in 11 points. Myron Gardner paced Loyola (12-9) with 20 points.

District 75

Warren Michigan Collegiate 71, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 59: Antonio Simley led Michigan Collegiate (19-3) with 16 points. Reggie Lawrence scored 12 points. Jordan Davis added 11 points, and Jaylen Branch also chipped in 10 points. Matt Wilcox paced Bishop Foley (12-11) with 21 points.

District 76

Brown City 58, Capac 42: Caleb Muxlow led Brown City with 16 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Geiger added 12 points and nine rebounds. Calvin Cook scored 13 points, and Anthony Ford chipped in nine points, six assists and 11 rebounds. Trevor Boers paced Capac with 16 points.

District 77

Pewamo-Westphalia 55, Bath 33

District 78

Galesburg-Augusta 43, Potterville 39

District 79

Kalamazoo Christian 39, Gobles 34

District 80

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 62, Grandville Calvin Christian 54

District 81

Muskegon Heights 64, North Muskegon 47

District 82

Flint Beecher 77, Burton Bendle 38

District 83

Millington 38, Marlette 33

District 84

Unionville-Sebewaing 70, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 40

District 85

Saginaw Nouvel 63, Hemlock 59

District 87

Holton 74, Mason County Central 44

District 88

Beaverton 70, Blanchard Montabella 28

District 89

Manton 54, McBain 48

District 90

Whittemore-Prescott 53, Lincoln-Alcona 50

District 91

Maple City Glen Lake 75, Traverse City St. Francis 60

District 92

Boyne City 52, Harbor Springs 38

District 94

Negaunee 67, Ishpeming 37

District 95

Iron Mountain 53, Ishpeming Westwood 36

Class D

District Final

District 97

Benton Harbor DREAM 59, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 58, OT

District 98

Marcellus 48, Mendon 38

District 99

Hillsdale Academy 69, North Adams-Jerome 58

District 100

Morenci 36, Camden-Frontier 35

District 101

Plymouth Christian 70, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 38

District 102

Detroit Public Safety 58, Westland Lutheran 49, OT

District 103

Southfield Christian 68, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 19: Caleb Hunter led Christian (18-5) with 23 points. Bryce Washington also added 14 points.

District 105

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 55, Waterford Our Lady 37

District 106

Flint International 59, Burton Genesee Christian 55

District 107

Lansing Christian 68, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 28

District 108

Marshall Academy 62, Climax-Scotts 52

District 109

Bellevue 39, Martin 36

District 110

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 53, Holland Calvary 46

District 111

Muskegon Catholic Central 73, Ellington Academy 63

District 112

Fowler 67, Ashley 41

District 113

Peck 45, Deckerville 35

District 114

Bay City All Saints 63, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 41

District 115

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 62, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 52

District 116

Baldwin 62, Mason County Eastern 44

District 117

Buckley 70, Fife Lake Forest Area 27

District 118

Suttons Bay 59, Frankfort 57

District 119

Hale 60, Au Gres-Sims 36

District 120

Hillman 54, Rogers City 37

District 121

Bellaire 58, Ellsworth 33

District 122

Pellston 76, Mackinaw City 54

District 123

Cedarville 61, Pickford 39

District 124

Engadine 78, Brimley 61

District 126

Powers North Central 79, Bark River-Harris 60

District 127

Ewen-Trout Creek 62, Bessemer 60

District 128

Dollar Bay 57, Chassell 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Class D

District Final

District 104

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian vs. Marine City Cardinal Mooney, ppd. to Saturday.

Girls basketball

Class C

Regional Final

Detroit Edison (DEPSA) 70, Allen Park Cabrini 48