March 13 high school boys basketball regional semifinal scores

Class A
Ann Arbor Pioneer 59, Brownstown Woodhaven 55: Drew Lowder scored 18 points for Pioneer while Derrick Murray added 12. Weshan Warren led Woodhaven (18-5) with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks. Joshua Warren scored 16 points and seven assists.
Clarkston 68, Macomb Dakota 48
Detroit Cass Tech 65, Dearborn Fordson 23
Detroit U-D Jesuit 75, Westland Glenn 57
East Lansing 74, Battle Creek Central 50
Grand Rapids Christian 64, Muskegon 26
Holland West Ottawa 60, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 25
Kalamazoo Central 69, Holt 50
Novi 72, Walled Lake Western 71 (OT)
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 53, Linden 39
Romulus 72, Belleville 55: D.J. Lundy led with 17 points for Romulus (20-4). Kaevon Merriweather added 16 points. Davion Williams put up 22 points for Belville (20-3).
Saginaw 56, Flushing 52
Traverse City West 63, Mount Pleasant 56
Troy 65, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 42: Jason Dietz put up 18 points for Troy (20-4). Danny Sully scored 15 points while Leon Ayers added 14. Jalen Dixon scored 11 points for Lakeshore (20-4) while Ricky Dixon added 10.
Warren De La Salle 49, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 37
West Bloomfield 59, Howell 51
Class B
Benton Harbor 58, Battle Creek Harper Creek 44
DCP-Northwestern 72, Hazel Park 64
Dearborn Divine Child 64, Milan 53
Detroit Osborn 77, Detroit Henry Ford 74 (OT): Amari Selder put up 22 points for Osborn (15-8) while Kenneth Holloway added 16 points. Davontae Webb led Ford with 22 points.
Frankenmuth 73, Alma 50
Gladstone 74, Grayling 69
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 52, Grant 31
Lake Fenton 55, Freeland 52
Ludington 62, Clare 45
New Haven 97, Flint Northwestern 66: Eric Williams led New Haven (23-1) with 27 points and five rebounds. Ashton Sheryl scored 22 points and nine rebounds while Romeo Weems added a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Darious Young scored 17 points for Northwestern.
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 65, Almont 39
Portland 55, Olivet 52
River Rouge 55, Chelsea 31
Spring Lake 53, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46
Wayland Union 67, Three Rivers 44
Williamston 69, Wyoming Godwin Heights 65
Class C
Adrian Madison 59, Ann Arbor Greenhills 52
Beaverton 53, Leroy Pine River 47
Boyne City 53, Whittemore-Prescott 33
Brown City 59, Millington 55
Detroit Cornerstone 65, Ecorse 30
Detroit Edison (DEPSA) 80, Warren Michigan Collegiate 50
Flint Beecher 95, Unionville-Sebewaing 64
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 56, Pewamo-Westphalia 52 (2OT)
Iron Mountain 66, Newberry 37
Kalamazoo Christian 53, Schoolcraft 47 (OT)
Manton 46, Maple City Glen Lake 38
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 61, Michigan Center 46
Muskegon Heights 66, Galesburg-Augusta 29
Negaunee 65, Calumet 43
Quincy 64, Cassopolis 60
Saginaw Nouvel 52, Mason County Central 44
Class D
Baldwin 60, Muskegon Catholic Central 37
Bellevue 64, Marcellus 49
Benton Harbor DREAM 61, Marshall Academy 50
Buckley 69, Hale 37
Detroit Public Safety 69, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 60
Flint International 57, Peck 53
Fowler 62, Bay City All Saints 58
Hillman 78, Cedarville 50
Lansing Christian 60, Morenci 22
Pellston 63, Engadine 59 (OT)
Plymouth Christian 53, Hillsdale Academy 46
Powers North Central 75, Dollar Bay 73
Rapid River 63, Ewen-Trout Creek 56
Southfield Christian 52, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 41
Suttons Bay 50, Bellaire 41
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 63, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 37