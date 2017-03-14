March 13 high school boys basketball regional semifinal scores

Class A



Ann Arbor Pioneer 59, Brownstown Woodhaven 55: Drew Lowder scored 18 points for Pioneer while Derrick Murray added 12. Weshan Warren led Woodhaven (18-5) with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks. Joshua Warren scored 16 points and seven assists.

Clarkston 68, Macomb Dakota 48

Detroit Cass Tech 65, Dearborn Fordson 23

Detroit U-D Jesuit 75, Westland Glenn 57

East Lansing 74, Battle Creek Central 50

Grand Rapids Christian 64, Muskegon 26

Holland West Ottawa 60, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 25

Kalamazoo Central 69, Holt 50

Novi 72, Walled Lake Western 71 (OT)

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 53, Linden 39

Romulus 72, Belleville 55: D.J. Lundy led with 17 points for Romulus (20-4). Kaevon Merriweather added 16 points. Davion Williams put up 22 points for Belville (20-3).

Saginaw 56, Flushing 52

Traverse City West 63, Mount Pleasant 56

Troy 65, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 42: Jason Dietz put up 18 points for Troy (20-4). Danny Sully scored 15 points while Leon Ayers added 14. Jalen Dixon scored 11 points for Lakeshore (20-4) while Ricky Dixon added 10.

Warren De La Salle 49, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 37

West Bloomfield 59, Howell 51

Class B



Class B





Benton Harbor 58, Battle Creek Harper Creek 44

DCP-Northwestern 72, Hazel Park 64

Dearborn Divine Child 64, Milan 53

Detroit Osborn 77, Detroit Henry Ford 74 (OT): Amari Selder put up 22 points for Osborn (15-8) while Kenneth Holloway added 16 points. Davontae Webb led Ford with 22 points.

Frankenmuth 73, Alma 50

Gladstone 74, Grayling 69

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 52, Grant 31

Lake Fenton 55, Freeland 52

Ludington 62, Clare 45

New Haven 97, Flint Northwestern 66: Eric Williams led New Haven (23-1) with 27 points and five rebounds. Ashton Sheryl scored 22 points and nine rebounds while Romeo Weems added a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Darious Young scored 17 points for Northwestern.

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 65, Almont 39

Portland 55, Olivet 52

River Rouge 55, Chelsea 31

Spring Lake 53, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46

Wayland Union 67, Three Rivers 44

Williamston 69, Wyoming Godwin Heights 65

Class C





Class C







Adrian Madison 59, Ann Arbor Greenhills 52

Beaverton 53, Leroy Pine River 47

Boyne City 53, Whittemore-Prescott 33

Brown City 59, Millington 55

Detroit Cornerstone 65, Ecorse 30

Detroit Edison (DEPSA) 80, Warren Michigan Collegiate 50

Flint Beecher 95, Unionville-Sebewaing 64

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 56, Pewamo-Westphalia 52 (2OT)

Iron Mountain 66, Newberry 37

Kalamazoo Christian 53, Schoolcraft 47 (OT)

Manton 46, Maple City Glen Lake 38

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 61, Michigan Center 46

Muskegon Heights 66, Galesburg-Augusta 29

Negaunee 65, Calumet 43

Quincy 64, Cassopolis 60

Saginaw Nouvel 52, Mason County Central 44

Class D







Class D









Baldwin 60, Muskegon Catholic Central 37

Bellevue 64, Marcellus 49

Benton Harbor DREAM 61, Marshall Academy 50

Buckley 69, Hale 37

Detroit Public Safety 69, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 60

Flint International 57, Peck 53

Fowler 62, Bay City All Saints 58

Hillman 78, Cedarville 50

Lansing Christian 60, Morenci 22

Pellston 63, Engadine 59 (OT)

Plymouth Christian 53, Hillsdale Academy 46

Powers North Central 75, Dollar Bay 73

Rapid River 63, Ewen-Trout Creek 56

Southfield Christian 52, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 41

Suttons Bay 50, Bellaire 41

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 63, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 37