March 2 Michigan high school boys basketball scores

Lake Fenton 54, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 50

Jalen Miller led with 16 points for Fenton. Shannon Woods scored 29 points for Robichaud (15-5).

Annapolis 63, Dearborn Edsel Ford 52

Alex Ismail led with 26 points for Annapolis (10-10). Larry Rivers scored 14 points. Robert Tatum scored 15 points for Ford (5-15).

Chippewa Valley 59, Harper Woods 55

Delano Woods scored 20 points to seal the win for Valley. Javon Horton scored 19 points and four steals for Harper Woods (17-2) in the loss. A.J. Wilson scored 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Allen Park Intercity Baptist 57, Austin Catholic 28

Brad Riddle scored 15 points for Baptist (7-13). Nathaniel Pardo added 12 points. Santiano Cargenas and Benjie Brown each scored 10 points in the loss for Catholic (1-17).

Dearborn Crestwood 71, Woodhaven 58

Malik Rogers scored 26 points for Crestwood (15-5). Joshua Warren scored 31 points and eight assist for Woodhaven (16-4).

Almont 47, Armada 46

Jack Revolt led with 14 points for Almont (18-3). Mitchell Ruczynski scored a game high 19 points for Armada (9-11) in the loss. Drew Davis scored nine.

Sterling Heights 67, Fraser 63

Malot Duscaj led with 18 points and 11 rebounds for Sterling Heights (16-4). Shawn Kama added 16 points. Matthew Lockhart scored 20 points in the loss for Fraser (8-12).

Hazel Park 76, Troy Athens 60

David Herns put up 26 points for Hazel Park (13-7). Carl Bow added 13 points. Hunter Nelson and Taylor McCaskill each scored 13 points for Athens (8-12) in the loss.

Warren Mott 72, Redford Union 71

Jaalon Brown had a monster game with 30 points for Mott (12-8). Tyler Gillery and Gaven Hwier each scored 11 points for Mott. Christian Montgomery led with 34 points for Redford Union (11-9) in the loss.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 75, Detroit University Prep 32

Cooper Abrams led with 19 points for St. Mary’s (14-6) while C.J. Wilson added 17.

Okemos 63, Corunna 38

Amjid Khogali-Watson led with 23 points for Okemos (12-8). Luke Stagg scored 15 points and 10 rebounds. Owen Walter scored nine points for Corunna (10-10).

Detroit Country Day 67, Southfield Christian 61

Wendell Green and Kolin Demens each scored 19 points for Country Day (9-11). Bryce Washington put up 24 points for Christian (15-5) in the loss.

Detroit Cornerstone 72, Detroit Henry Ford 65

Jamal Cane scored 20 points and 14 rebounds for Cornerstone (14-5). Davion Bradford and Robert Carpenter each scored 14 points. Davontae Webb and Malik Harris each scored 13 points for Henry Ford (10-10).

Dearborn Fordson 66, Detroit Central 61

Hamze Elzayat scored 22 points for Fordson. Treveon Hill scored 41 points for Central (3-16). Daizon Harris scored 11 points.

Quincy 61, Homer 41

Nathan Carney scored 21 points for Quincy (16-4). William Dunn added 18 points. Jordan Sherman scored 10 points for Homer (8-10).

Farmington 51, Royal Oak 46

Jordan Graham scored 14 points to help Farmington (16-4, 7-1 OAA Gold) clinch the OAA Gold crown. Ray Bryant scored 13 points while Jay Kirby added 12 points. Tyler Dawson had a game high 28 points in the loss for Royal Oak (15-5, 6-2 OAA Gold).

Warren Michigan Collegiate 83, St. Claire Shores Lakeview 77 OT

Reggie Lawrence scored 22 points for Collegiate (17-3). Jaylen Branch scored 19 points. Deandre Jones led with 23 points for Lakeview (5-15) while Joe Charrette added 14 points in the loss.

Plymouth 64, Brighton 61 OT

Conner Busch led with 19 points for Plymouth (9-11). Tariq Woody scored 18 points. Evan Toporth scored 21 points for Brighton (5-15).

Bellville 63, Allen Park 23

Jawuan Griffin scored 12 points and five assist for Bellville (18-2). Laron Long scored 10 points and 10 rebounds.

North Farmington 65, Bloomfield Hills 60

Amauri Hardy scored 41 points for North Farmington (11-8). Justin Henry scored 17 points for Bloomfield Hills (10-10) while Kjuan Graham added 11 in the loss.

