March 2 Michigan high school boys basketball scores

Boys basketball

Lake Fenton 54, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 50

Jalen Miller led with 16 points for Fenton. Shannon Woods scored 29 points for Robichaud (15-5).

Annapolis 63, Dearborn Edsel Ford 52

Alex Ismail led with 26 points for Annapolis (10-10). Larry Rivers scored 14 points. Robert Tatum scored 15 points for Ford (5-15).

Chippewa Valley 59, Harper Woods 55

Delano Woods scored 20 points to seal the win for Valley. Javon Horton scored 19 points and four steals for Harper Woods (17-2) in the loss. A.J. Wilson scored 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Allen Park Intercity Baptist 57, Austin Catholic 28

Brad Riddle scored 15 points for Baptist (7-13). Nathaniel Pardo added 12 points. Santiano Cargenas and Benjie Brown each scored 10 points in the loss for Catholic (1-17).

Dearborn Crestwood 71, Woodhaven 58

Malik Rogers scored 26 points for Crestwood (15-5). Joshua Warren scored 31 points and eight assist for Woodhaven (16-4).

Almont 47, Armada 46

Jack Revolt led with 14 points for Almont (18-3). Mitchell Ruczynski scored a game high 19 points for Armada (9-11) in the loss. Drew Davis scored nine.

Sterling Heights 67, Fraser 63

Malot Duscaj led with 18 points and 11 rebounds for Sterling Heights (16-4). Shawn Kama added 16 points. Matthew Lockhart scored 20 points in the loss for Fraser (8-12).

Hazel Park 76, Troy Athens 60

David Herns put up 26 points for Hazel Park (13-7). Carl Bow added 13 points. Hunter Nelson and Taylor McCaskill each scored 13 points for Athens (8-12) in the loss.

Warren Mott 72, Redford Union 71

Jaalon Brown had a monster game with 30 points for Mott (12-8). Tyler Gillery and Gaven Hwier each scored 11 points for Mott. Christian Montgomery led with 34 points for Redford Union (11-9) in the loss.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 75, Detroit University Prep 32

Cooper Abrams led with 19 points for St. Mary’s (14-6) while C.J. Wilson added 17.

Okemos 63, Corunna 38

Amjid Khogali-Watson led with 23 points for Okemos (12-8). Luke Stagg scored 15 points and 10 rebounds. Owen Walter scored nine points for Corunna (10-10).

Detroit Country Day 67, Southfield Christian 61

Wendell Green and Kolin Demens each scored 19 points for Country Day (9-11). Bryce Washington put up 24 points for Christian (15-5) in the loss.

Detroit Cornerstone 72, Detroit Henry Ford 65

Jamal Cane scored 20 points and 14 rebounds for Cornerstone (14-5). Davion Bradford and Robert Carpenter each scored 14 points. Davontae Webb and Malik Harris each scored 13 points for Henry Ford (10-10).

Dearborn Fordson 66, Detroit Central 61

Hamze Elzayat scored 22 points for Fordson. Treveon Hill scored 41 points for Central (3-16). Daizon Harris scored 11 points.

Quincy 61, Homer 41

Nathan Carney scored 21 points for Quincy (16-4). William Dunn added 18 points. Jordan Sherman scored 10 points for Homer (8-10).

Farmington 51, Royal Oak 46

Jordan Graham scored 14 points to help Farmington (16-4, 7-1 OAA Gold) clinch the OAA Gold crown. Ray Bryant scored 13 points while Jay Kirby added 12 points. Tyler Dawson had a game high 28 points in the loss for Royal Oak (15-5, 6-2 OAA Gold).

Warren Michigan Collegiate 83, St. Claire Shores Lakeview 77 OT

Reggie Lawrence scored 22 points for Collegiate (17-3). Jaylen Branch scored 19 points. Deandre Jones led with 23 points for Lakeview (5-15) while Joe Charrette added 14 points in the loss.

Plymouth 64, Brighton 61 OT

Conner Busch led with 19 points for Plymouth (9-11). Tariq Woody scored 18 points. Evan Toporth scored 21 points for Brighton (5-15).

Bellville 63, Allen Park 23

Jawuan Griffin scored 12 points and five assist for Bellville (18-2). Laron Long scored 10 points and 10 rebounds.

North Farmington 65, Bloomfield Hills 60

Amauri Hardy scored 41 points for North Farmington (11-8). Justin Henry scored 17 points for Bloomfield Hills (10-10) while Kjuan Graham added 11 in the loss.

