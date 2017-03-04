March 3 high school basketball scores

Girls basketball
Class A
District Final
District 1
Kalamazoo Central 61, St. Joseph 51
District 2
Battle Creek Lakeview 48, Coldwater 47
District 3
Mason 41, Okemos 39
District 4
East Lansing 48, DeWitt 47
District 5
East Kentwood 51, Grand Rapids Christian 49
District 6
Hudsonville 52, Jenison 41
District 7
Muskegon Mona Shores 50, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 43
District 8
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 45, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 44, OT
Friday, March 3 high school basketball results
District 9
Flushing 50, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 39
District 10
Midland Dow 68, Bay City Western 51
District 11
Lapeer 65, Clio 54
District 12
Marquette 47, Traverse City Central 40
District 13
Belleville 53, New Boston Huron 33
District 14
Wyandotte Roosevelt 36, Trenton 29, OT
District 15
Wayne Memorial 62, Romulus 27
District 16
Dearborn 57, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 49
District 17
Ann Arbor Huron 55, Ann Arbor Pioneer 38
District 18
Novi 47, Canton 40
District 19
Livonia Churchill 27, Westland Glenn 20
District 20
Detroit King 71, Detroit East English 38
District 21
Farmington Hills Mercy 32, North Farmington 30
District 22
Grosse Pointe North 63, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 48
District 23
Warren Cousino 68, Sterling Heights 45
District 24
Southfield A & T 68, Detroit Renaissance 52
District 25
Bloomfield Hills Marian 47, Bloomfield Hills 45
District 26
Walled Lake Western 43, Walled Lake Northern 24
District 27
Hartland 46, Howell 24
District 28
Macomb Dakota 53, Romeo 31
District 29
Utica Ford 44, Fraser 23
District 30
Rochester Adams 50, Utica Eisenhower 46
District 31
Waterford Kettering 44, Clarkston 31
Class B
District Final
District 33
Stevensville Lakeshore 59, Buchanan 31
District 34
Three Rivers 41, Edwardsburg 32
District 35
Marshall 69, Battle Creek Harper Creek 31
District 36
Eaton Rapids 50, Olivet 43
District 37
Chelsea 49, Onsted 35
District 38
Ida 60, Dundee 31
District 39
Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 55, Grosse Ile 27
District 40
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 58, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 54
District 41
DCP-Northwestern 63, Dearborn Advanced Technology 51
District 42
Center Line 34, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 29
District 43
Detroit Mumford 58, Hazel Park 27
District 44
Redford Union 49, Detroit HFA 46, OT
District 45
Detroit Country Day 78, Clawson 23
District 46
Williamston 56, Fowlerville 34
District 47
Portland 39, Charlotte 26
District 48
Otsego 43, Allegan 29
District 49
Hamilton 51, Holland Christian 42
District 50
Grand Rapids South Christian 66, Wyoming Godwin Heights 50
District 51
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 31
District 52
Muskegon Oakridge 42, Spring Lake 36
District 53
Howard City Tri-County 51, Grant 46, OT
District 54
Ithaca 56, Stanton Central Montcalm 44
District 55
Ovid-Elsie 39, Corunna 37
District 56
Marine City 49, Marysville 27
District 57
Croswell-Lexington 57, North Branch 28
District 58
Goodrich 49, Flint Powers 45
District 59
Saginaw Swan Valley 62, Carrollton 36
District 60
Freeland 61, Midland Bullock Creek 21
District 61
Tawas 42, Gladwin 32
District 62
Cadillac 54, Manistee 45
District 63
Kalkaska 57, Kingsley 48
District 64
Houghton 60, Gladstone 49
Class C
District Final
District 65
Niles Brandywine 41, Cassopolis 18
District 66
Schoolcraft 43, Lawton 27
District 67
Bronson 36, Homer 30
District 68
Michigan Center 48, Jackson Lumen Christi 33
District 69
Grass Lake 46, Adrian Madison 37
District 70
Blissfield 60, Erie-Mason 41
District 71
Ann Arbor Greenhills 37, St. Catherine 29
District 72
Riverview Richard 47, Allen Park Cabrini 22
District 73
Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 82, Madison Heights Madison 28
District 74
Detroit Jalen Rose 31, Detroit Central 23
District 75
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 48, Royal Oak Shrine 47
District 76
Brown City 66, Capac 32
District 77
Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Carson City-Crystal 23
District 78
Springport 47, Saranac 37
District 79
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 51, Bangor 40
District 80
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 60, Grandville Calvin Christian 53
District 81
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 53, Kent City 45
District 82
Flint Hamady 55, Flint Beecher 50
District 83
Sandusky 47, Reese 35
District 84
Harbor Beach 48, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 17
District 85
Hemlock 44, Saginaw Nouvel 29
District 86
Leroy Pine River 64, Morley-Stanwood 35
District 87
Shelby 65, Hart 32
District 88
Blanchard Montabella 59, Harrison 45
District 89
Lake City 54, Manton 53, OT
District 90
Lincoln-Alcona 45, Johannesburg-Lewiston 35
District 91
Maple City Glen Lake 69, Elk Rapids 48
District 92
Charlevoix 56, Harbor Springs 36
District 93
St. Ignace LaSalle 43, Newberry 38
District 94
Negaunee 55, Ishpeming 46
District 95
West Iron County 69, Norway 67
Class D
Cedarville 64, Mackinac Island 13
Southfield Christian 46, Macomb Christian 8
District Semifinal
District 123
Pickford 49, DeTour 45
District 124
Brimley 70, Ojibwe Charter 32
Engadine 69, Maplewood Baptist 22
District Final
District 97
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52, Three Oaks River Valley 19
District 98
Mendon 39, Colon 27
District 99
Hillsdale Academy 52, North Adams-Jerome 26
District 100
Pittsford 71, Morenci 33
District 105
Waterford Our Lady 57, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 38
District 107
Morrice 42, Lansing Christian 22
District 108
Athens 44, Climax-Scotts 23
District 109
Battle Creek St. Philip 39, Bellevue 32
District 110
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 54, Holland Calvary 48
District 111
Fruitport Calvary Christian 36, Muskegon Catholic Central 30
District 112
Portland St. Patrick 48, Fulton-Middleton 42
District 113
Deckerville 36, Peck 32
District 114
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Bay City All Saints 34
District 115
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 53, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 30
District 116
Mason County Eastern 48, Pentwater 32
District 117
Onekama 44, Brethren 37
District 118
Frankfort 41, Northport 22
District 119
Fairview 48, Hale 24
District 120
Hillman 59, Rogers City 32
District 121
Gaylord St. Mary 43, Central Lake 27
District 122
Harbor Light Christian 39, Alanson-Littlefield 26
District 125
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 42, Rock Mid Peninsula 35
District 126
Bark River-Harris 54, Carney-Nadeau 37
District 127
Crystal Falls Forest Park 65, Wakefield-Marenisco 26
District 128
Painesdale Jeffers 50, Baraga 41
Boys basketball
Harbor Springs 68, Rudyard 56
Mason County Eastern 73, Traverse City Grand Traverse Academy 39
Royal Oak Shrine 58, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 55
Hamtramck vs. Flint Academy West, ccd.