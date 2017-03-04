Menu
Basketball

March 3 high school basketball scores

 

Prep basketball

Prep basketball


Girls basketball

Class A

District Final

District 1

Kalamazoo Central 61, St. Joseph 51

District 2

Battle Creek Lakeview 48, Coldwater 47

District 3

Mason 41, Okemos 39

District 4

East Lansing 48, DeWitt 47

District 5

East Kentwood 51, Grand Rapids Christian 49

District 6

Hudsonville 52, Jenison 41

District 7

Muskegon Mona Shores 50, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 43

District 8

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 45, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 44, OT

Friday, March 3 high school basketball results

District 9

Flushing 50, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 39

District 10

Midland Dow 68, Bay City Western 51

District 11

Lapeer 65, Clio 54

District 12

Marquette 47, Traverse City Central 40

District 13

Belleville 53, New Boston Huron 33

District 14

Wyandotte Roosevelt 36, Trenton 29, OT

District 15

Wayne Memorial 62, Romulus 27

District 16

Dearborn 57, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 49

District 17

Ann Arbor Huron 55, Ann Arbor Pioneer 38

District 18

Novi 47, Canton 40

District 19

Livonia Churchill 27, Westland Glenn 20

District 20

Detroit King 71, Detroit East English 38

District 21

Farmington Hills Mercy 32, North Farmington 30

District 22

Grosse Pointe North 63, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 48

District 23

Warren Cousino 68, Sterling Heights 45

District 24

Southfield A & T 68, Detroit Renaissance 52

District 25

Bloomfield Hills Marian 47, Bloomfield Hills 45

District 26

Walled Lake Western 43, Walled Lake Northern 24

District 27

Hartland 46, Howell 24

District 28

Macomb Dakota 53, Romeo 31

District 29

Utica Ford 44, Fraser 23

District 30

Rochester Adams 50, Utica Eisenhower 46

District 31

Waterford Kettering 44, Clarkston 31

Class B

District Final

District 33

Stevensville Lakeshore 59, Buchanan 31

District 34

Three Rivers 41, Edwardsburg 32

District 35

Marshall 69, Battle Creek Harper Creek 31

District 36

Eaton Rapids 50, Olivet 43

District 37

Chelsea 49, Onsted 35

District 38

Ida 60, Dundee 31

District 39

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 55, Grosse Ile 27

District 40

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 58, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 54

District 41

DCP-Northwestern 63, Dearborn Advanced Technology 51

District 42

Center Line 34, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 29

District 43

Detroit Mumford 58, Hazel Park 27

District 44

Redford Union 49, Detroit HFA 46, OT

District 45

Detroit Country Day 78, Clawson 23

District 46

Williamston 56, Fowlerville 34

District 47

Portland 39, Charlotte 26

District 48

Otsego 43, Allegan 29

District 49

Hamilton 51, Holland Christian 42

District 50

Grand Rapids South Christian 66, Wyoming Godwin Heights 50

District 51

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 31

District 52

Muskegon Oakridge 42, Spring Lake 36

District 53

Howard City Tri-County 51, Grant 46, OT

District 54

Ithaca 56, Stanton Central Montcalm 44

District 55

Ovid-Elsie 39, Corunna 37

District 56

Marine City 49, Marysville 27

District 57

Croswell-Lexington 57, North Branch 28

District 58

Goodrich 49, Flint Powers 45

District 59

Saginaw Swan Valley 62, Carrollton 36

District 60

Freeland 61, Midland Bullock Creek 21

District 61

Tawas 42, Gladwin 32

District 62

Cadillac 54, Manistee 45

District 63

Kalkaska 57, Kingsley 48

District 64

Houghton 60, Gladstone 49

Class C

District Final

District 65

Niles Brandywine 41, Cassopolis 18

District 66

Schoolcraft 43, Lawton 27

District 67

Bronson 36, Homer 30

District 68

Michigan Center 48, Jackson Lumen Christi 33

District 69

Grass Lake 46, Adrian Madison 37

District 70

Blissfield 60, Erie-Mason 41

District 71

Ann Arbor Greenhills 37, St. Catherine 29

District 72

Riverview Richard 47, Allen Park Cabrini 22

District 73

Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 82, Madison Heights Madison 28

District 74

Detroit Jalen Rose 31, Detroit Central 23

District 75

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 48, Royal Oak Shrine 47

District 76

Brown City 66, Capac 32

District 77

Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Carson City-Crystal 23

District 78

Springport 47, Saranac 37

District 79

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 51, Bangor 40

District 80

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 60, Grandville Calvin Christian 53

District 81

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 53, Kent City 45

District 82

Flint Hamady 55, Flint Beecher 50

District 83

Sandusky 47, Reese 35

District 84

Harbor Beach 48, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 17

District 85

Hemlock 44, Saginaw Nouvel 29

District 86

Leroy Pine River 64, Morley-Stanwood 35

District 87

Shelby 65, Hart 32

District 88

Blanchard Montabella 59, Harrison 45

District 89

Lake City 54, Manton 53, OT

District 90

Lincoln-Alcona 45, Johannesburg-Lewiston 35

District 91

Maple City Glen Lake 69, Elk Rapids 48

District 92

Charlevoix 56, Harbor Springs 36

District 93

St. Ignace LaSalle 43, Newberry 38

District 94

Negaunee 55, Ishpeming 46

District 95

West Iron County 69, Norway 67

Class D

Cedarville 64, Mackinac Island 13

Southfield Christian 46, Macomb Christian 8

District Semifinal

District 123

Pickford 49, DeTour 45

District 124

Brimley 70, Ojibwe Charter 32

Engadine 69, Maplewood Baptist 22

District Final

District 97

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52, Three Oaks River Valley 19

District 98

Mendon 39, Colon 27

District 99

Hillsdale Academy 52, North Adams-Jerome 26

District 100

Pittsford 71, Morenci 33

District 105

Waterford Our Lady 57, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 38

District 107

Morrice 42, Lansing Christian 22

District 108

Athens 44, Climax-Scotts 23

District 109

Battle Creek St. Philip 39, Bellevue 32

District 110

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 54, Holland Calvary 48

District 111

Fruitport Calvary Christian 36, Muskegon Catholic Central 30

District 112

Portland St. Patrick 48, Fulton-Middleton 42

District 113

Deckerville 36, Peck 32

District 114

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Bay City All Saints 34

District 115

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 53, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 30

District 116

Mason County Eastern 48, Pentwater 32

District 117

Onekama 44, Brethren 37

District 118

Frankfort 41, Northport 22

District 119

Fairview 48, Hale 24

District 120

Hillman 59, Rogers City 32

District 121

Gaylord St. Mary 43, Central Lake 27

District 122

Harbor Light Christian 39, Alanson-Littlefield 26

District 125

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 42, Rock Mid Peninsula 35

District 126

Bark River-Harris 54, Carney-Nadeau 37

District 127

Crystal Falls Forest Park 65, Wakefield-Marenisco 26

District 128

Painesdale Jeffers 50, Baraga 41





Boys basketball




Harbor Springs 68, Rudyard 56

Mason County Eastern 73, Traverse City Grand Traverse Academy 39

Royal Oak Shrine 58, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 55

Hamtramck vs. Flint Academy West, ccd.

