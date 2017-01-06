Marcos de Niza to receive grant to rebuild football field

Tempe Marcos de Niza’s football field will be refurbished thanks to the Cardinals and the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program.

The school is receiving a $100,000 grant to rebuild its field. This is the second Tempe district high school to receive a football field makeover with the Cardinals’ help.

In 2015, Phoenix Mountain Pointe’s field received a makeover.

The funding for Marcos de Niza’s field is courtesy of the NFL Foundation Grass Roots and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, a nonprofit group that helps with low-to-moderate-income areas with financial aide to improve field safety and accessibility. The Cardinals are part of the NFL Foundation Grass Roots program to help communities.

In a Tempe district release, Marcos de Niza Principal Sean McDonald said he was overwhelmed by the generosity shown by the organizations.

“We are blessed to have community partners, such as the Arizona Cardinals and NFL to give back to our great students and coaches,” McDonald said in a statement. “This will inspire all of us to work harder and strive to reach our highest goals for our student-athletes. Such a wonderful way to kick off 2017. The Padres will make the Arizona Cardinals and our community proud!”

