Youth football coach, counselor accused of sexual relationship with middle school student

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 34-year-old in-school suspension monitor has been charged with several counts of sexual battery on a minor student. He has been fired.

Marcus Gerard Wells, 34, of Spring Hill faces four charges of sexual battery by a custodian on someone 12 to 18 years of age. He was ordered to not have any contact with the victim.

Investigators say there were eight encounters over two weeks with a female student at Fox Chapel Middle School in Spring Hill.

Sheriff Al Neinhuis said that he believes all of the crimes occurred at the school and involved the one student.

But, he added, “We do find in cases like this, when somebody does this type of thing, oftentimes when it is brought to law enforcement’s attention it is not the first instance.”

The sheriff, citing Wells’ community involvement, said it is a good time for parents to have a talk with the children about any possible inappropriate conduct.

The investigation started when another student told the school resource officer on Monday. He was arrested Tuesday.

Wells, who has worked for the school system for eight years, also is a local youth football coach and youth counselor.

Superintendent Lori Romano said that Wells has been fired.