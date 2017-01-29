Mariani to be inducted into NIAA Hall of Fame

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association will induct nine people into its Hall of Fame at a ceremony in March in Las Vegas.

Eight of the nine are from Southern Nevada with one, Florindo Mariani, from the eastern side of the state. Mariani taught and coached at White Pine High School in Ely.

Mariani started as a teacher at White Pine High School in 1958 and concluded his career as the Superintendent of the White Pine County School District in 1991.

Mariani, a former Nevada teacher and principal of the year, was the White Pine vice-principal from 1964-79 and principal from 1979-88.

He also served as an assistant football and basketball coach, and was the head track coach from 1958-64.

Mariano helped create the Nevada Association of Student Councils, which placed a premium on leadership education and became a course curriculum around the state.

He now lives in Las Vegas. Many of his former basketball players at White Pine plan to attend the ceremony there in March.

The eight other Hall of Fame inductees are: Pat Hayden, Charles Hurley, Ray Mathis, Todd Liebenstein, Bill Casey, Darwin Rost, Jerry Huston and William McGee.

“The nine individuals we are inducting have contributed greatly to high school athletics in Nevada as an administrator, athlete, coach, contributor and/or official,” NIAA’s executive director Bart Thompson said in a news release. “They have made a positive impact on the young men and women of our state in some very important ways and have helped to make many of their dreams come true.”

The NIAA Hall of Fame ceremony is set for March 14 at the Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.