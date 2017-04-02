Marinette beats Oconto

MARINETTE – The Marinette softball team defeated Oconto 3-2 on Saturday in a non-conference game.

Both starting pitchers went the distance on the mound.

Marinette’s Chloe Lambie got the win, striking out seven with one earned run on four hits in seven innings. Lambie retired nine of the last 10 batters she faced.

Becky Berth allowed two earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts for Oconto.

Lambie hit 2-for-3 with a run scored for Marinette, while McKenzie Bebo also went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Jasey Jicha led Oconto at the plate, hitting a double and triple with an RBI and run scored.

Coleman 4-8, Oconto Falls 13-6

COLEMAN – The Cougars and Panthers split a non-conference doubleheader.

Oconto Falls took Game 1 by a score of 13-4. The Panthers opened the first inning with five runs and added six more in the sixth.

Corrina Romandine led the Panthers with four RBI on three hits, while Sadie Pankratz had three RBI. Haley Bell totaled three hits and Stephanie Peitersen recorded two RBI. Josie Tolzman was the winning pitcher, throwing four innings with three strikeouts.

Kersten Gibson, Annabelle Kotecki and Kailey Klimek each added an RBI for Coleman.

Game 2 was a back and forth affair with Coleman prevailing 8-6.

Kyla Manning registered three RBI, while Marianna Meissner totaled three hits for Coleman. Caitlyn Huberty and Lauren Osterberg both recorded RBI for the Cougars. Kailey Klimek threw four innings for the win.

Sadie Pankratz led the Panthers with two hits, while Bell and Katelyn Albrecht tallied an RBI each.