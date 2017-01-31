Marinette's Miller doesn't let diabetes slow her down

MARINETTE – Jordan Miller never hesitates to dive after a loose ball or battle for position in the paint.

The Marinette senior takes pride in doing the little things like that for her team even though they go unnoticed in the scorebook.

Miller knows she wouldn’t be able to make those hustle plays without the help of the small device that is clipped to her shorts and mostly hidden from view.

“It’s pretty tough because I’ve gotten bumped around before,” Miller said about her insulin pump.

Miller was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 4 years old and has used an insulin pump since she was 8.

There are about 1.25 million people in the U.S. with Type 1 diabetes, including about 200,000 individuals younger than 20, according to the American Diabetes Association.

A majority of the estimated 350,000 people in the nation using insulin pumps are believed to have Type 1 diabetes, which is a condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin, a hormone needed to allow sugar — glucose — to enter cells to produce energy.

“It makes it a lot easier and steady to manage,” Miller said. “We switched from the (insulin) shots to the pump because it helps you balance it a lot better. It’s continually giving me small doses of insulin all day, so my blood sugar is not going as far up or down.”

Miller is using her third insulin pump. She remembers her first wasn’t as strong and was more susceptible to break with contact.

Although the individual still needs to track his or her blood sugar levels, the computerized pump can be programmed to deliver doses of insulin through a flexible catheter that can be set around a person’s legs, hips or stomach.

Miller places the catheter on her hip or leg. It doesn’t hinder her ability to play sports, but she does need to monitor the catheter in the rare instances when it becomes displaced.

“I always joke it’s not diabetes, it’s livabetes,” Miller said.

“It doesn’t have to slow you down as long as you stay on top of it and make sure you’re where you need to be. You can go and do whatever you want. That’s something my doctors and parents have told me for years. Don’t let it stop you. You can do whatever you want to do in life.”

Miller competes in volleyball, basketball and softball for Marinette.

She has a 3.9 GPA and is member of National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and student senate at school.

Her next step after graduation will be playing basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Marinette and pursuing a career in physical education.

“She’s the all-around package,” Marinette girls basketball coach Bob Smith said. “She works hard in the classroom. She works hard on the court. She never complains. I don’t want to say she’s another coach, but she basically is. She’s like an assistant coach in practice and on the floor during the game for us.”

Miller’s personality is what sets her apart as a captain for the Marines.

“She does a great job on the court and off the court about being positive,” Marinette junior Brookelyn Peterson said. “She’s always bubbly in practice and always making us laugh.”

Miller knows she is far from being the only high school player dealing with diabetes.

She is one of two players on the Marinette girls basketball team with Type 1 diabetes. Hannah Doubek, a sophomore on the junior varsity team, also has what is often referred to as juvenile diabetes.

Miller isn’t hesitant about raising awareness about diabetes and hopes she can play a small role in helping someone overcome any misconceptions they may have about the condition.

“When I was first talking about getting the pump, I was pretty scared,” Miller said. “I didn’t want to have something on me all the time. I was scared it would get ripped out or something bad would happen. But I had a lot of people who helped me out and supported me throughout getting it.

“I think being around everyone who is comfortable with it let me open up. It’s easier to manage it in a game when I’m not scared that people will judge me for it or think that I’m like different. Then, I’m not scared to check to make sure it’s at the right level. I can just go out and play the game without thinking about it.”

