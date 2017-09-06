Texas high school football player dies after collapsing in practice

A Texas freshman football player died after collapsing during non-contact activities at a Monday morning practice.

Rains Independent School District in Emory, Texas, identified the student in a news release as Marion Olivarez. Emory is about 75 miles east of Dallas.

RELATED: SMU football commit dies in his sleep

After he collapsed, CareFlight took him to a Greenville hospital, where he later died. He collapsed during a non-contact drill, the school said.

“The loss of any student wounds us all deeply,” Rains ISD Superintendent John Rouse said in the news release. “We know that the community joins Rains ISD in conveying our deepest sorrow and sincere condolences to the Olivarez family and friends.”

RELATED: Texas school unveils statue to honor player who died

A cause of death has not been determined.

Rouse added that counselors would be on hand at the high school in the coming days.