Mark McGwire's son Max could be the next great slugger at JSerra (Calif.)

It’s too early to know which freshmen will have a significant impact on their school’s future fortunes, but one would probably advise not to bet against Max McGwire, particularly on the baseball diamond.

McGwire, a freshman who already stands a solid, if wiry, 6-foot-2, is scheduled to be a baseball player at JSerra High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. McGwire also happens to be the son of legendary baseball slugger Mark McGwire.

Congratulations to Current JS baseball Father Mark Mcgwire and family (Max 21') on his induction to @Cardinals Hall of Fame. #bigmac pic.twitter.com/4sk59B9vhe — JSerra Baseball (@JSerraLionsBB) August 27, 2017

As noted by the Los Angeles Times, the new JSerra High player is also expected to play basketball at the school, which could make even more sense if he continues to grow … and grow into his frame. McGwire would make an imposing power forward if he grows to become 6-foot-5 like his father, and that’s before he adds more heft.

As for the baseball field, the younger McGwire will always be blessed and cursed with his father’s name; the expectations will always be high, but he’ll also receive an almost inexhaustible amount of chances to prove himself on the off chance that he comes good.

Of course, that assumes he needs multiple chances. JSerra coach Brett Kay doesn’t sound convinced that will be necessary, perhaps for Max or his younger brother Mason, a year behind in school but already one up when it comes to nationally relevant highlights.