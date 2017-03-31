Marlboro baseball moving ahead with new coach, same approach

To Dave Onusko, Marlboro High School naming John Morrissey its new head baseball coach was a no-brainer.

Morrissey graduated from the school in 1995, played for Onusko and went on to coach baseball at Marlboro at the modified level for 17 years. So, after the Iron Dukes won their first-ever New York State Class B title last year, and Onusko departed to become an assistant at Vassar College, he called it the right move for the program.

And, Morrissey welcomed the opportunity with open arms.

“I don’t have any kids of my own, but right now, I have 18 sons,” Morrissey said. “I love the family concept at Marlboro and I feel right at home here.”

He also has the validation of his predecessor.

“I’m extremely happy for John. I think he’ll do a fabulous job,” Onusko said. “I think the young men playing baseball at Marlboro are in good hands. I’m so glad an alumni and former player has been able to take it over.”

While Marlboro graduated a solid number of key players from last year’s championship team, it maintained 10 juniors who are now seniors. And, even though Onusko stepped away, the Iron Dukes are maintaining the philosophy he taught.

They feel the familiarity with Morrissey, who coached them at the modified level, will benefit them in the long run.

“It’s awesome. He (Morrissey) knows how I play, knows how everyone plays,” said Austin Casey, a senior pitcher. “He’s done this for a while and we have that chemistry.”

Casey helped lead Morrissey to his first win as varsity head coach: a 10-0 win over visiting Highland in the season opener on Thursday. Casey pitched five innings of no-hit ball, struck out three and walked three. At the plate, he smacked a triple and a double, and drove home two runs while scoring three.

He called Morrissey’s first win “a great moment.”

A moment, in fact, that followed many fantastic times a year ago.

Marlboro won the Class B state title, beating Fredonia of Section 6, 8-7, in the finals. They won with the strong pitching of players like ace Nick Mongelli and the hitting of free-swingers Cole Nicolis and John Mooradian, among others.

Now that each have graduated, the team is in the hands of Casey and fellow upperclassmen Philip Janeiro, Hayden Toussaint, Connor Corrado, Joseph Canosa, Paul Evans, Daniel Gattuso, Justin Conte, Jacob Dreyer and Tristan Ceriello.

To this year’s squad, the approach will be nothing new.

“What we emphasize is quality at-bats over batting average,” Morrissey said. “Move guys over, hit behind runners.”

All of which are ideas he learned from Onusko.

“It’s the Marlboro tradition in baseball,” Onusko confirmed, adding that he will continue to support the team from afar.

“I’ll always be a fan and I’ll keep an eye on them.”

Marlboro (1-0) will look for its next win on Wednesday, when it visits Red Hook.

“We’re looking to stay consistent,” Morrissey said. “After (Thursday) I’m happy with what I see, and we can’t take any opponent lightly.”

