Marlboro begins season with win over Highland

John Morrissey received a round of applause after the game.

The Marlboro High School baseball players felt their new coach earned it, after the defending New York State Class B champion Iron Dukes defeated visiting Highland 10-0 to open the season on Thursday.

Morrissey replaced longtime coach Dave Onusko, who is now an assistant baseball coach at Vassar College. Morrissey had been coaching at Marlboro at the modified level.

“It was awesome. Especially for his first varsity win,” junior pitcher Austin Casey said. “We were happy with how we played today.”

Casey started the game and tossed five innings of no-hit ball. He struck out three batters and issued three walks. He was just as good with his bat, knocking in two runs with a double and a triple. He also came across to score three times.

Teammates Cade Cabrera and Philip Janeiro also knocked in two runs apiece. Michael Paolo scored two runs.

Marlboro led 2-0 after the first two frames, but broke it open with four runs in the third — doing all its damage with two outs.

“We took advantage of a couple of walks and got some big hits,” Morrissey said. “Everyone was productive for us.”

Matt Crimi singled for the Huskies’ lone hit. Kevin Brennie pitched four innings and let up six runs. He also “made some great defensive plays,” Morrissey said.

“For his first time out there (this season) he did well,” Morrissey said of Brennie.

Highland (0-1) hosts Onteora at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Marlboro (1-0) visits Red Hook at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

