Marquette women rout Seton Hall

MILWAUKEE – Isabelle Spingola scored a career-high 21 points Friday to lead the Marquette women’s basketball team to a 103-60 victory over Seton Hall.

Allazia Blockton added 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Danielle King had 15 points for Marquette (17-6, 8-4 Big East).

Marquette led by as many as 48 points in the game, scoring 100 for the third time this season. The Golden Eagles shot 60.3 percent from the floor, including 48 percent (11-for-23) from 3-point range.

Amani Wilborn added 13 points, Erika Davenport had 11 and Natisha Hiedeman 10 for Marquette.

Latecia Smith and Claire Lundberg each had 12 points for Seton Hall (11-12, 4-8).

Fox Valley Tech 72, UW-Washington County 52

Mayra Villagomez had 20 points, 21 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Foxes to the victory.

Chloe Dougherty added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Kiaya Adams had 19 points for FVTC.