New York point guard Marquis Nowell announces move to Montverde Academy

Marquis Nowell, a 5-8 point guard from Bishop Loughlin in Brooklyn, has announced that he will finish his high school career at Montverde Academy in Florida.

Nowell, who plays for New Heights in the Under Armour Association, is a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite who has nine reported offers.

The exposure from playing a national schedule at Montverde could potentially increase that number.

You've Coached Kyrie Irving,D'Angelo Russell,Kasey Hill And Your Best Is Yet To Come😈!#MountVerde#MrNewYorkCity #HeartOverHeight#PurgeSeason pic.twitter.com/S3Qw5ZhVXN — Markquis Nowell (@NoRestInQuis_) April 23, 2017

He was immediately welcomes to Montverde by the school’s basketball Twitter feed and top player R.J. Barrett.