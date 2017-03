Marsh Madness: Boys state tournament schedule

Here is the schedule for this week’s Marsh Madness Boys state basketball tournament that will be played at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles:

SEMIFINALS

Monday, March 6

C — 4-Gibsland-Coleman vs. 1-Summerfield, 11:30 a.m.

C — 3-Atlanta vs. 2-Simpson, 1:15 p.m.

Div. V — 4-Episcopal-Acadiana vs. 1-Jehovan-Jireh, 3 p.m.

Div.l V — 3-Crescent City vs. New Living Word-Grace Christian winner, 4:45

B — Glenmora-Florien winner vs. 1-Zwolle, 6:15

B — 6-Simsboro vs. 2-Hathaway, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Div. IV — 4-Houma Christian vs. 1-Southern Lab, 11:30 a.m.

Div. IV — 2-Lafayette Christian vs. 3-Hamilton Christian, 1:15 p.m.

A — 4-White Castle vs. 1-Sicily Island, 3 p.m.

A — 6-Tensas vs. 2-Lincoln Prep, 4:45

Div. III — 5-Episcopal vs. 1-Dunham, 6:15

Div. III — 3-Riverside Acad. vs. 2-Country Day, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

2A — 13-West St. Mary vs. 1-Madison Prep, 11:30 a.m.

2A — 6-North Caddo vs, 2-Rayville, 1:15 p.m.

Div. II — 5-St. Michael vs. 1-University Lab, 3 p.m.

Div. II — 3-De La Salle vs. 2-St. Thomas More, 4:45

3A — 5-Madison vs. 1-Peabody, 6:15

3A — 3-Carroll vs. 2-Wossman, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

4A — 4-Woodlawn vs. 1-Washington-Marion, 11:30 a.m.

4A — 7-Ellender vs. 3-Westgate, 1:15 p.m.

Div. I — 5-McKinley vs. 1-Scotlandville, 3 p.m.

Div. I — 6-Brother Martin vs. 2-St. Augustine, 4:45

5A — 9-Bonnabel vs. 4-Chalmette, 6:15

5A — 22-Landry-Walker vs. 10-West Monroe, 8 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 10

Class C — Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

Div. V — Semifinal winners, Noon

Class B — Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Div. IV — Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Class A — Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Div. III — Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Class 2A — Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

Div. II — Semifinal winners, Noon

Class 3A — Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Class 4A — Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Div. I — Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 5A — Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.