Marshall County Hoopfest: Watch the top plays from Saturday

Here are the top plays, via Overtime, from Saturday at the Marshall County Hoopfest.

Precious Achiuwa vicious poster, St. Benedict’s

Keyontae Johnson past the defender and throws down, Oak Hill Academy

Charles Bassey with the one handed lob, Aspire Academy

Keyontae Johnson off the glass to Keldon Johnson, Oak Hill Academy

Kyree Walker goes behind the back and the nails the three, Hillcrest Prep

Keyontae Johnson with the out of bounds lob to David McCormack, Oak Hill Academy

DJ Jeffries unleashes the slam, Olive Branch

Antavion Collum rises up, Tennessee Christian Prep

Zion Harmon with the smooth up and under, Adair County

Keldon Johnson coming for the rim