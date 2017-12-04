Marshall County Hoopfest: Watch the top plays from Saturday

Here are the top plays, via Overtime, from Saturday at the Marshall County Hoopfest.
Precious Achiuwa vicious poster, St. Benedict’s
Keyontae Johnson past the defender and throws down, Oak Hill Academy
Charles Bassey with the one handed lob, Aspire Academy
Keyontae Johnson off the glass to Keldon Johnson, Oak Hill Academy
Kyree Walker goes behind the back and the nails the three, Hillcrest Prep
Keyontae Johnson with the out of bounds lob to David McCormack, Oak Hill Academy
DJ Jeffries unleashes the slam, Olive Branch
Antavion Collum rises up, Tennessee Christian Prep
Zion Harmon with the smooth up and under, Adair County
Keldon Johnson coming for the rim