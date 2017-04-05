Martellus Bennett buys state championship rings for Chicago basketball team

Last month, Chicago’s Morgan Park won the Illinois Class 3A state basketball title in dramatic fashion, coming out on top after trailing Fenwick (Oak Park, Ill.) by 11 points with six minutes to play.

To the victor goes the spoils, right? Not so fast, as the Chicago Sun-Times tells it. The champion usually gets championship rings, but Morgan Park didn’t have the money and wasn’t receiving it from Chicago Public Schools. After Morgan Park athletic director Michael Berger plead for donations on Twitter, he got requests from some famous faces.

On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett delivered some good news to the team via Facetime.

@MartysaurusRex aka Martellus Bennett telling the Players they are getting their 💍!!! #SuperBowlChamp to the #3AStateChamps pic.twitter.com/68XsTO1Hzv — MorganPark Athletics (@EMPEHIAthletics) April 4, 2017

Bennett, who recently won the Super Bowl with the Patriots before signing with Green Bay, played three years for the Bears and still has a home in the northern Chicago suburbs.

“Bennett’s foundation offered to pay for all of the rings,” Berger told the Sun-Times.

Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin said Bennett is going to design the rings himself.

“He said he’s going to make it look sweet,” Irvin said. “He’s going to come out and play pickup with some of the guys too.”

Chicago-raised comedian and actor Hannibal Buress was also one of the first to give money to the program for the rings. Many from the program that Morgan Park beat in the title game, Fenwick, also offered to help.

“Even though we were in battle, even though they lost they game they were right there willing to help,” Irvin told the Sun-Times. “The Fenwick community is really impressive.”

WE DID IT THANKS TO YOU!!!!

The Players and Coaches are getting their 💍!!!! #empehi #GoMustangs #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/wU9AIqNn4F — MorganPark Athletics (@EMPEHIAthletics) April 4, 2017

Morgan Park’s state championship has just been made that much sweeter, thanks to a healthy dose of generous spirit from those who heard of the school’s plight.