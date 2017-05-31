Martellus Bennett delivers state championship rings he bought, designed for Chicago basketball team

About two months ago, NFL tight end Martellus Bennett was basking in the glow of his own Super Bowl championship when he came across a story that left him unsettled.

Chicago’s Morgan Park had won the Illinois Class 3A state basketball title in dramatic fashion on March 18, coming out on top in overtime, 69-67, after trailing Fenwick (Oak Park, Ill.) by 11 points with six minutes to play.

RELATED: Martellus Bennett buys state championship rings for Chicago basketball team

Yet, as the Chicago Sun-Times told it, Morgan Park didn’t have the money to obtain the rings, and wasn’t receiving it from Chicago Public Schools. After Morgan Park athletic director Michael Berger pleaded for donations on Twitter, he got requests from the likes of comedian Hannibal Burress and Bennett.

Before winning a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots this past season, the now-Green Bay Packers tight end was a Chicago Bear for three years.

Bennett presented the good news to the Chicago-based team via Facetime in early April and the released the design on Instagram. On Tuesday he followed through with his promise.

“Chicago Public Schools didn’t have the funds to purchase the rings and were trying to raise money to get em. So I bought em for em. I decided to design em too so these are very special, #martyland collection. Lol,” Bennett wrote in the Instagram post that includes several pictures of team members with their new bling.

Bennett wasn’t the only one taking to social media to showcase the new jewelry.

Some Morgan Park players got in on the act as well.

Those who have followed Bennett’s career know that he is many things besides a football player, including being a children’s book author/illustrator, an entrepreneur (he created a production company called The Imagination Agency) and a philosopher of sorts.

On Tuesday, Bennett showed the Morgan Park boys basketball team that he is also a man of his word.